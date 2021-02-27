Rohit Sharma agrees with Kevin Pietersen's opinion on the pink-ball Test

Indian opener Rohit Sharma agreed with Kevin Pietersen's evaluation of the pink-ball Test between England and India. The former England star recently posted a short clip on Instagram where he slammed both sides' batting technique in the Ahmedabad Test.

The Ahmedabad pitch has come under the scanner as it was the shortest completed game in the post-World War II era. The game finished inside 2 days and only 842 balls were bowled. However, Kevin Pietersen blamed India and England's dreadful batting and pointed out that 21 wickets fell to straight deliveries.

"All I am going to say is that the batting was dreadful and awful from both teams. I think if they are honest with themselves, they will admit they batted poorly. 21 of the 30 dismissals came from straight deliveries," Pietersen said in the video posted on Instagram.

"There was nothing dangerous on the wicket; there just needed to be better batting. With better batting, this would have gone to Day 3, maybe Day 4," added Pietersen

Rohit Sharma commented on the former England international's video and wrote:

"Thankfully someone here understands the game."

Rohit Sharma looked comfortable in the second innings of the third Test match, helping Team India chase the target of 49 runs in just 7.4 overs. The 33-year-old finished unbeaten on 25.

Rohit Sharma's performance in the Test series so far

Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 161 in the second Test against England. Pic Courtesy: BCCI

Advertisement

The Indian opener is one of few batsmen who has looked at ease with the ball spinning in the ongoing series against England. His knock of 161 runs in the second Test in Chennai was a masterclass on how to bat against spin while the other batsmen found it tough to get going.

In 3 Tests, Sharma has amassed 296 runs at an average of 59.6, scoring one century and one fifty so far. The Indian batsman is the second-highest run-scorer in the series, with Joe Root leading the scoring chart with 333 runs.