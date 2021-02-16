'Vera level' - Virat Kohli eggs Ravichandran Ashwin on in Tamil [Watch]

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was caught on the stump mic encouraging Ravichandran Ashwin with a few words in the latter's mother tongue, Tamil.

In the first session of Day 4 of the 2nd Test against England, Kohli was heard saying 'vera (different) level Ash' as the off-spinner prepared to bowl to Ben Stokes. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant joined in on the fun as he attempted to repeat what his captain said, albeit less successfully.

Here it is.😂 VK said it and Rishabh tried to imitate it. 😂😂💯 pic.twitter.com/b0OZG8DXji — Rudhresh SK (@rudhreshsk1705) February 16, 2021

This is not the first time Kohli has egged Ravichandran Ashwin on in Tamil. Earlier in the day, he was heard saying 'nalla iruku (it's good), Ash!'.

Ravichandran Ashwin primed to win Man of the Match award

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 8 wickets in the match so far

England are 116/7 at Lunch on Day 4, and the hosts are only 3 wickets away from a series-levelling victory.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been the star of the show at his home ground in Chennai. He scalped 5 wickets in the first innings, and followed it up with a stroke-filled century on what is a very difficult wicket to bat on. Even in the second innings, Ashwin has taken 3 wickets, and is a lock to win the Man of the Match award.

If Ravichandran Ashwin takes two more wickets in this match, he will become the first Indian to record a 10-wicket haul and a century in the same Test. Only four players - Alan Davidson, Ian Botham, Shakib Al Hasan and Imran Khan - have managed this feat in the history of Test cricket.

Assuming India win this Test match, the series will head to the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final two Tests. The 3rd Test will be a Day-Night encounter, and will hold utmost importance with a spot in the World Test Championship final on the line.