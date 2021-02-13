Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Who has scored the most runs in a single day of Test cricket?

Don Bradman celebrates one of many milestones.
Don Bradman celebrates one of many milestones.
Suvajit Mustafi
ANALYST
Modified 13 Feb 2021, 19:26 IST
News
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant century in the second Chennai Test against England ended at 161 after a mis-hit found Moeen Ali at deep square-leg. He missed out on an opportunity to enter the illustrious list of the top 10 highest run-getters in a day’s play in a Test match.

In 144 years of international cricket’s history and over 2,411 Tests, only one batsman has scored over 300 runs in a day of a Test match, and that’s not Virender Sehwag.

Sir Don Bradman, widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all-time, achieved the feat during the Leeds Test in the 1930 Ashes. It was his seventh Test, and he had posted the then-highest Test score.

The Bradman-dominated top-15 list does have two entries from Virender Sehwag.

Most runs in a single day's play of a Test match

Don Bradman is the only cricketer to have scored over 300 runs in a day
Don Bradman is the only cricketer to have scored over 300 runs in a day's play.

Stretching the list to 15, Virender Sehwag and Don Bradman have entries at No.11 and No.13, respectively.

Virender Sehwag is the only batsman apart from Don Bradman, Brian Lara, and Chris Gayle to register two triple tons in Tests.
Virender Sehwag is the only batsman apart from Don Bradman, Brian Lara, and Chris Gayle to register two triple tons in Tests.

Karun Nair is the only other Indian to make the list. The Karnataka batsman became the second Indian batsman, after Sehwag, to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.

His incredible feat came against the visiting England side in Chennai during the 2016-17 season. Unfortunately, Nair was dropped from the side to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane when India played their next Test.

Advertisement

Australia’s David Warner is tied at No.7 with Don Bradman. Warner scored 244 runs on a placid Perth track from 2015 that saw six hundreds being scored in the Test with two scores above 250.

As far as venues are concerned, Chennai is tied with Nottingham and Leeds with two entries each on the list.

Published 13 Feb 2021, 19:26 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Don Bradman Most Test Runs - Individual
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी