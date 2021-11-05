IND v NZ 2021: 3 Indian players for whom the T20I series might be career-defining

Although India are still in the midst of their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, there is little breathing room before the Men in Blue play their next international assignment. Having had their hopes dashed by New Zealand in their last few encounters at ICC events, India will look to replicate their whitewashing of the Kiwis in the T20 series back in 2020.

A listless start to India's T20 World Cup campaign has shone a harsh light on India's team setup and their preparations for the mega-event. The New Zealand series will allow for a fresh start in several key areas, with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri confirmed to be vacating their positions as captain and coach respectively.

The T20 rubber is also India's first step on their journey towards identifying the best team for the next T20 World Cup. As one of the most dominant teams across formats of late, New Zealand are likely to provide a stern challenge to the hosts and thoroughly test their preparation.

Here are three Indian players for whom the series could define their career in this format.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy has so far been unable to trouble opposition batters at the highest level.

Consistent performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Tamil Nadu will mean little for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy if he is unable to win Team India matches. Despite a proven record against some of the best batters in the world in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 30-year-old hasn't set international cricket alight, with just two wickets from his five T20I games.

Although he could hardly be faulted for some of those wicketless outings as India barely had runs on the board, the team desperately needs a wicket-taking spinner in the shortest format. Chakravarthy would want the New Zealand series to go well so that he remains in the national selectors' radar for the next World Cup.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Once seen as a guaranteed starter for India in T20Is, Chahar has become a bench-warmer.

One of the stars of Mumbai Indians' ruthless run to the IPL 2020 title, Rahul Chahar was dominant in the tournament throughout the 2020 season as well as the India leg of the 2021 IPL. After Chahar followed it up with a strong performance in India's tour of Sri Lanka, many felt that the Rajasthan leg-spinner would be India's wrist-spinner for the future.

However, things went pear-shaped for Chahar with the resumption of the IPL in the UAE as he struggled to pick up wickets, eventually losing his place in the team. In the same period, Yuzvendra Chahal and Chakravarthy won their team games with a bagful of wickets. With competition heating up for the pure spinner's spot in the playing XI, Chahar will have to win back confidence with a strong showing.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul seems the most likely to get the captaincy job for India going forward.

Since his move to the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) for IPL 2018, KL Rahul has become an invaluable T20 batting colossus. For a brief period while Rishabh Pant struggled with form, Rahul donned the gloves, and in the limited-overs series between India and Australia in 2020, Rahul was named vice-captain in Rohit Sharma's absence.

The Karnataka opener might add another feather to his cap, with India looking to invest in a long-term captaincy option. With Rohit Sharma on the wrong side of 35, new Indian coach Rahul Dravid might give Rahul a go in the New Zealand series as a litmus test for times ahead. Should Rahul succeed as captain in this series, the opener could usher in a new era for Indian cricket with himself at the fore.

Edited by Sai Krishna

