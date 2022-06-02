IND v SA: 3 milestones that can be reached in the first T20I

India and South Africa will lock horns in a five-match T20 series starting June 9. The two teams began the calendar year playing international cricket against each other. South Africa won both Tests (2-1) and ODIs (3-0) during India's tour of the Rainbow Nation.

India has given opportunities to quite a few players for the upcoming T20 series, as the big names are being rested. We take a look at some of the upcoming milestones for individual players in the first match of the series.

#3 Rishabh Pant: 17 runs away from 700 T20 international runs

BCCI @BCCI



Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 52* off 28 deliveries

Rishabh Pant has emerged as India's all-format wicket-keeper in the post-Dhoni era. Since the Gabba triumph, he has been a regular feature in all three formats for the Indian national team. Pant has scored 683 runs in 37 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 126.

Pant's international T20I record does not reflect the high-quality player he is. The wicket-keeper has a much more impressive record in the Indian Premier League. This season, Pant scored over 300 runs at a strike rate of more than 150.

This series could prove to be the defining moment in his international T20 career. Reaching 700 runs in the format should not be a big challenge for the southpaw.

#2 Kagiso Rabada: 1 wicket away from 50 T20 international wickets

Kagiso Rabada is arguably one of the finest bowlers in the world across formats. He leads the South African pace attack in all three formats. The right-arm pacer has a decent T20I record - 49 wickets in 40 matches at an economy rate of 8.6 and an average of 26.

Rabada was signed by the Punjab Kings for ₹9.25 crores at the mega-auction in February. He had a great campaign as he picked up 23 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.46 and an average of 17.65.

If Rabada carries forward his momentum from the IPL, there's a good chance that he will become the fourth bowler to take 50 or more wickets for South Africa.

#1 Dinesh Karthik: 1 run away from 400 T20 international runs

T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Dinesh Karthik has made a comeback to the Indian T20I team on the back of an incredible season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. He was signed for ₹5.5 crores at the IPL auction and was assigned the clear role of the finisher in the Bangalore setup.

Karthik scored 330 runs in 16 innings for RCB at a strike rate of 183. These numbers are easily among the best in the tournament in the most volatile role of a finisher.

Karthik has scored 399 runs in 26 innings at a strike rate of 144 in T20 internationals. However, he has not been given a proper opportunity in the format. Karthik was dropped from both the formats after the team's exit from the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Looking at the form he is in as a finisher, Karthik should be able to achieve this landmark quite comfortably.

