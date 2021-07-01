Shikhar Dhawan's 5 highest scores against Sri Lanka in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan will captain Team India in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. He will hope to lead from the front with the willow in hand.

While Shikhar Dhawan has enjoyed middling success for Team India in Tests and T20Is, he has been one of their principal batsmen in 50-over cricket. The southpaw has amassed 5977 runs at an excellent average of 45.28 in 142 ODIs.

Sri Lanka has faced the brunt of Shikhar Dhawan's willow in ODI cricket. The 35-year-old has blasted 983 runs in just 16 ODIs against the island nation. These runs have come at an outstanding average of 70.21, which is the highest against any country he has played more than one ODI, and an impressive strike rate of 98.30.

Shikhar Dhawan's top 5 scores against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket

Shikhar Dhawan has smashed four tons and five half-centuries against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. Let us have a look at his five highest scores against India's southern neighbors.

#5: 94 at Fatullah in February 2014

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a century by six runs

India faced Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the 2014 Asia Cup at Fatullah. The Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to field first.

Shikhar Dhawan played a 94-run knock as India posted a score of 264/9. The left-handed opener strung together a 97-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli after Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the 10th over after having scored just 13 runs.

Dhawan was castled by Ajantha Mendis in the 40th over, with the Indian score reading 196/4 at the fall of his wicket. His knock came off 114 deliveries and was studded with seven fours and a solitary six.

However, Shikhar Dhawan's innings went in vain as Kumar Sangakkara's century helped Sri Lanka register a two-wicket win, with four balls to spare.

#4: 100* at Visakhapatnam in December 2017

Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 100 helped India register an easy win

Sri Lanka took on the hosts in the third ODI of their 2017 visit to India at Visakhapatnam. The Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first.

The Indian bowlers bowled out the Lankans for just 215 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were the wreckers-in-chief, scalping three wickets apiece.

India chased down the target with eight wickets in hand and almost 18 overs to spare. Although Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, Shikhar Dhawan stitched together useful partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (65) and Dinesh Karthik (26*) to take India home.

Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 100 came off just 85 deliveries, and comprised of 13 boundaries and a couple of sixes.

After a half-century in Mohali and 100* today in Vizag, @SDhawan25 is the #INDvSL ODI Player of the Series! pic.twitter.com/2IOzKRXxJB — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2017

#3: 113 at Cuttack in November 2014

Shikhar Dhawan strung together a 231-run opening partnership with Ajinkya Rahane

The first ODI of Sri Lanka's 2014 tour of India was played at Cuttack. The Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews opted to chase after winning the toss.

It turned out to be an incorrect call as the Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, sent the Sri Lankan fielders on a leather hunt. Dhawan (113) and Rahane (111) added 231 runs for the opening wicket as India posted a mammoth score of 363/5.

Dhawan's knock came off 107 deliveries and included 14 fours and three maximums. Rahane, at the other end, faced 108 deliveries during the course of his knock and struck 13 boundaries and a couple of sixes.

The 364-run target proved a bridge too far for Sri Lanka. They folded for 194 to lose by a massive margin of 169 runs.

#2: 125 at the Oval in June 2017

Shikhar Dhawan's 125-run knock came in a losing cause

India faced Sri Lanka in a Group B encounter of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval. The Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews won the toss and asked India to set a target.

Shikhar Dhawan (125) and Rohit Sharma (78) strung together an opening partnership of 138 runs in less than 25 overs. India posted a score of 321/6 in their allotted 50 overs, with MS Dhoni also contributing 63 runs.

Dhawan's knock came off 128 deliveries. He struck 15 boundaries and a solitary six during the course of his innings.

However, the 322-run target didn't prove enough for Sri Lanka as they romped home with seven wickets in hand and eight deliveries to spare.

#1: 132* at Dambulla in August 2017

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's partnership took India to an easy win

India played Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their 2017 visit to the island nation in Dambulla. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to chase.

The Indian bowlers dismissed the hosts for just 216 runs. While Axar Patel snared three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav accounted for a couple of Sri Lankan batsmen each.

Although India lost Rohit Sharma early in the chase, Shikhar Dhawan (132*) and Virat Kohli (82*) made a mockery of the 217-run target. They stitched together an unbroken 197-run partnership for the second wicket as India won with more than 21 overs to spare.

Dhawan's belligerent knock came off just 90 deliveries. He smashed 20 boundaries and three sixes and was duly awarded the Player of the Match.

.@SDhawan25 gets the Man of the Match award for his knock of 132* off 90 balls #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Wl9grYlefq — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2017

Edited by Sai Krishna