IND v SL 2022: Rohit Sharma's 3 best knocks against the island nation in Tests

Rohit Sharma has scored 3047 runs in 43 Tests at an average of just under 47, with eight centuries and 14 fifties to his name. His record as an opener is even more staggering - 1462 runs at an average of 58. He was recently announced as the Indian Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down in January.

Rohit Sharma has an impressive record against Sri Lanka as well - 419 runs in 5 Tests at an average of 60, with a century and four half-centuries.

Let's take a look at Sharma's three best knocks in red-ball cricket against the island nation.

#3 65 (102), Delhi 2017

117.5: WICKET! RG Sharma (65) is out, c Niroshan Dickwella b Lakshan Sandakan, 500/5

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third match of the series. They had an unassailable lead of 1-0 going into this match. Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara got off to good starts but neither was able to score big. Kohli walked in to bat at 78/2 in the 21st over of the innings.

Kohli (243) and Murali Vijay (153) then added 283 runs for the third wicket, making the batting look extremely easy. However, Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane got out two overs after the new ball was taken. Rohit Sharma came in to bat at 365/4 and saw off the day's play along with Kohli (156*)

On Day 2, the duo added 129 runs in just 27.5 overs. Sharma batted beautifully against Lahiru Gamage and conservatively against Suranga Lakmal. However, he took his chances against the spin duo of Lakshan Sandakan and Dilruwan Perera, hitting seven fours and two sixes in 102 balls.

Sri Lanka also batted well in both innings and managed to save the Test. India finished with yet another series win - their 9th consecutive victory. Rohit Sharma performed for the team in all three innings and made a strong case for himself ahead of the overseas cycle.

#2 79 (132), Colombo (PSS) 2015

India won the loss and opted to bat in the second match of the series. They lost their first match and winning this Test was important if they wanted to go home with a series win. However, India didn't start off well. Dhamikka Prasad removed Vijay and Rahane within the first five overs.

Kohli and KL Rahul then put on a crucial 164 run-partnership for the third wicket at a rapid rate of more than four runs per over. Rohit Sharma came in to bat after Kohli got out for 78.

After KL was dismissed for a well-made 108, it was Sharma who took up the responsibility and stitched up a vital partnership with Wriddhiman Saha for the sixth wicket. He looked at ease throughout the course of this knock.

Rohit Sharma hit five fours and three sixes in his 132-ball stay at the crease. His innings was crucial for the team, setting up a respectable first-innings total of 393. India eventually won the game comfortably by 278 runs and leveled the series at 1-1.

#1 102* (160), Nagpur 2017

A century for @ImRo45 followed by the signal from the dressing room. India declare on 610/6, lead Sri Lanka (205) by 405 runs #INDvSL

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test of the series. However, they could only manage to score 205 runs in the first innings. Captain Dinesh Chandimal (57) and Dimuth Karunaratne (51) were the top run-getters. Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece.

In response, India started off extremely well. Vijay and Pujara added 209 runs for the second wicket, following which Virat Kohli took over. Rohit Sharma walked in to bat at 410/4 after Pujara and Rahane got out in quick succession.

Rohit Sharma supported Kohli extremely well, adding 173 runs for the fifth wicket in just 40 overs. He hit eight fours and one six in his third Test century. India had such a massive lead that it was nearly impossible for Sri Lanka to make a comeback in the game. Virat Kohli and Co. won the match by an innings and 239 runs.

