IND vs AUS 2020, 1st T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report 

Australia will take on India in the 1st T20I of a 3-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

Australia won the 3-match ODI series against the visitors 2-1. They won the first two encounters of the series quite convincingly, on the back of centuries from Steve Smith in both the games.

However, the Aussies had to cope with a slew of injuries, which allowed India to snatch a win in the last ODI of the series. Australia will be without Pat Cummins, David Warner, and possibly Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis for the T20I series.

Meanwhile, India will be filled with confidence ahead of the T20 encounter between the two sides. Their bowling unit finally clicked in the final ODI of the series and T Natarajan's strong debut bodes well for the team.

They will look to use their winning momentum to their advantage and take the lead in the T20 series.

Match details

Date: December 4, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 01:40 PM (IST), 08:10 AM (GMT), 07:10 PM (Local)

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Advertisement

Weather forecast

It's likely to be sunny in Canberra on the day of the match. The temperature should be at around 28 degrees Celsius with no rain expected during the game.

Pitch report

The wicket at Canberra was more balanced than expected, and there was something in it for the pacers and spinners. However, the upcoming T20 match is likely to be more of a high-scoring game.

Predicted XIs

Australia

Finch will look to lead his side to another victory in the first T20.

D'arcy Short will is likely to open the batting with Aaron Finch for Australia in David Warner's absence. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne should follow the opening duo. Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey will form the team's middle-order.

Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa should be their team's two spinners for this match. Agar was impressive against the Indian batsmen in the 3rd ODI. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Sean Abbott will be the side's main pacers. However, Starc could be replaced by Daniel Sams if he isn't fit in time for the match.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch (C), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Cameron Green/ Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc/ Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

Advertisement

India

KL Rahul will be a key player for India in the T20Is.

KL Rahul should open the batting for India along with Shikhar Dhawan. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Manish Pandey should form the team's middle-order. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja formed a good partnership in the 3rd ODI and the duo will continue at the No. 6 and No. 7 positions.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be the second spinner in the team along with Jadeja. The team management will need to take a call on whether Natarajan, who did a good job on his ODI debut, will play ahead of Deepak Chahar as the side's third pacer, along with Bumrah and Shami.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan/ Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Match prediction

While the hosts have been dominant thus far on the tour, India's win in the 3rd ODI gives them the momentum ahead of this fixture. Given that Australia have some key players on the treatment table, India will be the favorites to win the first T20I of the series.

Prediction: India to win

Advertisement

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv