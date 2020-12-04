IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report 

Australia will take on India in the second T20I of the 3-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India beat Australia in the first T20I by 11 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Yuzvendra Chahal, who replaced Ravindra Jadeja as a concussion substitute after the first innings, bowled exceptionally well and won the Man of the Match award for his bowling figures of 3/25 in four overs. T Natarajan also picked up a 3-wicket haul as India successfully defended a total of 161 runs.

KL Rahul was the top scorer for the side with a half-century but fell amidst a flurry of wickets, as Moises Henriques and Adam Zampa triggered a middle-order collapse for India. Ravindra Jadeja's blistering 23-ball knock of 44 helped India to a total of 160 runs from a position where even 140 seemed a tough ask.

Jadeja sustained a blow to the helmet while batting, which is why Chahal came on as a concussion substitute, a decision that Australian coach Langer wasn't too pleased with.

The many changes that India made to their team from the ODI series, including resting Jasprit Bumrah, worked out in the end. However, dropping Shreyas Iyer for Manish Pandey in the first T20I backfired on the team.

The Aussies also named a different side to the team fans saw in the ODIs, with Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, and Ashton Agar all on the bench. While Henriques, Starc, and Zampa did a good job with the ball, they couldn't build partnerships while batting.

The second T20I a must-win game for the hosts, so fans can expect them to give it their all. Considering that they won both the ODIs played at SCG, it will be interesting to see how India fares in the shorter format.

IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Match details

Date: December 6, 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 01:40 PM (IST), 08:10 AM (GMT), 07:10 PM (Local)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Weather forecast

It will be bright and sunny in Sydney on the day of the match, with no rain expected. The temperature will be ideal for playing cricket at around 29 degrees Celsius.

IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Pitch report

The wicket at the SCG should favor the batsmen, just like it did in the ODIs. There is certainly something in it for the pacers, though, and how the respective sides fare with the new ball could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the match.

IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

Australia

Finch top-cored for Australia in the first T20I.

Australia will persist with more or less the same team from the first T20I despite losing. Ashton Agar could, however, come in for Mitchell Swepson. Alex Carey is also an option to consider in the place of D'arcy Short.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch (C), D'arcy Short/ Alex Carey, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (WK), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

India

Chahal (L) delivered the goods for India.

India will be forced to make a change, with Ravindra Jadeja injured. Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to take his place in the side. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return for this match, and either Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar should make way for him. Shreyas Iyer could also replace Manish Pandey in the second game of the series.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer/ Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami/ Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Match prediction

India showcased the depth in their squad in the first match of the series. While the Aussies will certainly be more aggressive in the game on Sunday, Virat Kohli and co. appear to be favorites after winning the first T20I.

Prediction: India to win

IND vs AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv