IND vs AUS 2020: Cricket Australia will allow fans to attend matches in stadiums

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that fans will be allowed to attend games inside the stadiums during India’s upcoming tour to Australia.

CA added that the release of tickets will be in a staggered manner to ensure that the latest health directives are taken into account.

Due to the current public health concerns, the whole series between India and Australia will be played across five venues – Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane.

CA interim CEO Nick Hockley revealed that they are working closely with the state governments to ensure that the safety of all people involved is given utmost priority. He said:

“State governments in each host city are providing phenomenal support and we are working closely with them to determine venue capacities and biosecurity requirements that place everyone's safety as the priority.”

The first set of tickets that will go public will be that of the ODIs and T20Is that will be played at Sydney and Canberra.

This will be the first time that fans are allowed to attend an international match since the COVID pandemic outbreak in March. All the recent international series including England vs West Indies, England vs Ireland, England vs Pakistan and Pakistan vs Zimbabwe have been played behind closed doors.

State governments have different capacity guidelines for the India-Australia series

All stadiums will have different levels of crowds, varying from 6,000 to 30,000 depending on the guidelines given by the specific state governments of Australia.

CA expects an "unprecedented demand" for tickets and has taken the call to keep entry-level tickets and premium tickets at the same price.

“We have chosen to keep both entry-level tickets and premium tickets at the same price as the last time the Indian men's team toured Australia, with the aim of making sure the series is as accessible and affordable as possible.”

The number of people allowed in each stadium is as follows:

Sydney (two ODIs, two T20Is and third Test) - 23,000 fans (50% capacity)

Canberra (third ODI and first T20I) - 6,000 fans

Adelaide (first Test) - 27,000 (50% capacity)

Melbourne (second Test) - 25,000 fans

Brisbane (fourth Test) - 30,000 fans (75% capacity)

The tour will kick off on 27 November with the ODI series and will be followed by T20Is and Test matches.

