Ind vs Aus 2020: Steve Waugh and Sourav Ganguly sit together; netizens recall their rivalry
Jan 14, 2020 IST
Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh were captured watching the first India vs Australia ODI together from the Wankhede Club House. As soon as the visuals of the two seated next to each other emerged on the television screens, netizens were reminded of their hostile past, which, as per the reminder, has stood the test of time.
Almost 19 years have passed since the historic Test series between India and Australia but fans have not forgotten the incident which began one of cricket’s greatest rivalries.
The Australian captain was known for encouraging his men to sledge and get under the opposition’s skin, and Ganguly, not the one to back down, had his own way of retaliating.
The then-India skipper would repeatedly walk out late for the toss to frustrate Waugh, while also encouraging his boys to have an answer for every sledge.
The feud between the two stretched far beyond the toss. Both pledged to end each other’s careers. Among several verbal exchanges between the two, one of the netizens recalled how Waugh called Ganguly a "prick".
Another Twitter user also reminisced the iconic toss that no one seems to have forgotten.
Not to forget, the two legends have also made us all feel older by two decades!