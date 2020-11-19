The Indian cricket team recently landed in Sydney and began their practice sessions for the challenging limited-overs series against Australia, which is set to begin with the first ODI on November 27.

The Indian stars have taken to their social media handles to share some clips and photos from their training sessions, and earlier today, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen working on his batting skills.

Uncapped Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who starred for the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2020 win, posted a hilarious comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's video. The rising star from Mumbai wrote -

"Tere se lena padega bat lagra hai 😂." (It seems we need to take the bat from your hand.)

Besides Suryakumar, Yuzvendra Chahal's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Dale Steyn also poked fun at the leg-spinner in the comments section. The South African speedster asked if the leg-spinner was facing 'Fast Off-spin' in the nets.

Suryakumar Yadav and Dale Steyn trolled Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal is coming off a terrific IPL 2020 season

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the backbone of India's spin bowling attack in white-ball cricket. The leg-spinner has often troubled the opposition batsmen with his phenomenal bowling skills.

In the recently completed IPL 2020 season, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the most wickets by a spinner, accounting for a total of 21 wickets in 15 matches, and naturally played a pivotal role in his franchise's fourth-place finish in the points table.

Skipper Virat Kohli will expect a similar performance from his trump card in the T20I and ODI series against Australia. Sources have hinted that the team management are likely to rotate the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the limited-overs series, ,and thus, Yuzvendra Chahal will have the responsibility of troubling the Australian batsmen with his variations.

India's tour of Australia will begin next Friday with the first ODI set to be contested at the Sydney Cricket Ground.