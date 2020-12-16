IND vs AUS 2020: 'This is his time to step up' - Virat Kohli backs Ajinkya Rahane to come good as captain

One of the main stories to come out of the India vs Australia 2020 series before it has even started is the fact that Virat Kohli will be departing from Australia after the 1st Test.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will step in to lead the side, with many pundits and fans expressing their curiosity about how the 32-year-old handles the role.

A day before the India vs Australia 2020 series is scheduled to begin, Virat Kohli was posed with a similar question, with the batsman opening up regarding how he feels about handing over the captaincy to Ajikya Rahane after the 1st Test.

Ajinkya Rahane and I have a lot of mutual respect: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was asked about his relationship with Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series, with journalists during the press conference also asking whether the duo has had a coordinated approach to the series.

Answering the question, Virat Kohli hailed the relationship he shares with the Indian vice-captain, pointing out to the numerous great partnerships they have had over the years.

“Firstly, we have had a lot of mutual understanding and respect over the years. We have had some great partnerships batting together which is based on trust and understanding what needs to be done for the team.”

During the press conference, Virat Kohli also pointed out to Ajinkya Rahane’s performances during the two practice games against Australia A, with the vice-captain notching up an impressive century in the first game as well.

🔊🔊"We have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets" - @ajinkyarahane88 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND



What do you guys make of the team's current bowling attack? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xmg9hdC7i0 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

Talking about Ajinkya Rahane’s temperament, Virat Kohli praised the 32-year-old for being composed and knowing the strengths of the team. While addressing the topic of the change in captaincy following the 1st Test, Virat Kohli said that the team’s culture in recent years will help the process.

“ That way that we’ve played our cricket has been a collective effort. It’s a cultural effort and not only down to me strategizing things and putting things in front of people. The whole team has bought into it and we already know the template to play with and how we want to go about it”.

Virat Kohli backed Ajinkya Rahane to step up during IND vs AUS 2020 series

Reiterating the fact that both Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were on the same page, he backed the vice-captain to do a tremendous job in his absence. Talking about the series, Virat Kohli talked about how his focus will be on doing a great job to the best of his abilities till the time he is there with the team in Australia.

“ I feel like this is his time to really step up and perform strongly as an individual and as a captain as well. I think he will do a great job when I’ve gone back home. We’re on the same page completely and the vision remains simply to put in good performances and ensure that we are competing in every game”

Excited to be back playing Test cricket 🇮🇳🏏 Looking forward to a competitive game 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Mm5FU8ISsB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 16, 2020

With Virat Kohli completely backing Ajinkya Rahane, the onus will now be on the vice-captain to step up and lead India Down Under. While Virat Kohli will be the captain for the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane will then lead the side in the last three Tests as India looks to win its second successive Test series in Australia.