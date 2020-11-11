Create
Ind v Aus 2020: When is the India vs Australia series starting?

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine will face off once again Down Under
Sai Krishna
ANALYST
Modified 11 Nov 2020, 10:06 IST
News
A riveting edition of the Indian Premier League came to a close yesterday, and the focus has already shifted to the next high-profile series cricket has to offer - India's tour of Australia.

The tour starts with a 3-match ODI series that starts on November 27, followed by 3 T20Is and 4 Tests.

India's squads for the series did hold a few surprises. Mohammed Siraj was called up to the Test squad, while T Natarajan replaced the injured Varun Chakravarthy in the T20I team. Sanju Samson was named as the backup wicket-keeper in the limited-overs teams, with Rishabh Pant on the plane only for the longest format of the game.

White-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been named only in the red-ball squad, while captain Virat Kohli will miss the final three Tests on paternity leave. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul has been named as Kohli's deputy.

India won their first-ever Test series in Australia a couple of years ago, and they would be keen on retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

IND vs AUS 2020: India's tour of Australia schedule

KL Rahul found a place in all 3 squads after winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2020
First ODI - November 27: Australia vs India, SCG

Second ODI - November 29: Australia vs India, SCG 

Third ODI - December 1: Australia vs India, Manuka Oval

First T20I - December 4: Australia vs India, Manuka Oval

Second T20I - December 6: Australia vs India, SCG

Third T20I - December 8: Australia vs India, SCG

First Test - December 17-21 (D/N): Australia vs India, Adelaide Oval 

Second Test - December 26-30: Australia vs India, MCG

Third Test - January 7-11 : Australia vs India, SCG

Fourth Test - January 15-19: Australia vs India, The Gabba

Published 11 Nov 2020, 10:06 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Indian Cricket Team for Australian Tour 2020
