IND vs AUS 2022: 3 records that were broken as Australia beat India in 1st T20I

India's deficiencies with the ball were exposed as Australia won the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20, by four wickets. They chased down a daunting 209-run mark convincingly with four balls to spare.

After being put to bat first, India lost their two prime batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on. However, KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar Yadav (46 off 25) soon launched a counter-attack and put the Aussie bowlers under the pump.

Even after losing both Rahul and Suryakumar in quick succession, India were able to maintain their tempo in the latter overs as Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) took over and gave the hosts a blazing finish.

He helped the Men in Blue yield 67 runs off their last five overs and post a 208 after 20 overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



Australia finishes the match with 4 balls to spare 🏻



#indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket World Champions for a reasonAustralia finishes the match with 4 balls to spare World Champions for a reason 👏🏻Australia finishes the match with 4 balls to spare 🇦🇺🙌🏻#indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket https://t.co/izy0t7tmc9

It was a formidable total but the way Australia started, an early finish was on the cards. Opening for the first time in international cricket, Cameron Green (61 off 30) was in a menacing mood as he hammered Umesh Yadav for four successive boundaries in his first over.

Green and Steve Smith kept the scoring rate ticking and added 70 runs for the second wicket. India bounced back right after the halfway stage, with Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav leading the fightback. However, a blistering cameo of 45* from 21 balls by veteran Matthew Wade sealed a thrilling win for Australia.

The high-scoring encounter in Mohali saw several records shatter. For starters, Australia became the first team to beat India for the fourth consecutive time in India in T20Is. The Kangaroos defeated India in 2017 before completing a clean-sweep of 2-0 in 2019.

On that note, here are three other milestones that were broken during Australia's four-wicket win in the first T20I.

#3 Hardik Pandya now has the joint-second-most T20I sixes in 20th over

Hardik Pandya played a blinder for India in 2st T20I. (Credit: BCCI)

Batting at No.5, Hardik Pandya played an exemplary knock of 71* runs from just 30 balls. Registering his highest individual T20I score, Pandya clobbered seven boundaries and five maximums, three of which came during the last over.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



An hat-trick of sixes to end the innings 🏻



Just Hardik Pandya Things



📸: Disney+Hotstar



#indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket An hat-trick of sixes to end the inningsJust Hardik Pandya Things📸: Disney+Hotstar 6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣An hat-trick of sixes to end the innings 🙌🏻Just Hardik Pandya Things ❤️🇮🇳📸: Disney+Hotstar #indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket https://t.co/wRrpsv8EWW

During the 20th over of the Indian innings, Pandya slammed all-rounder Cameron Green for 18 runs off the final three deliveries.

With his hat-trick of sixes, the premier Indian all-rounder has now smashed a total of 12 maximums in 20th overs in T20Is. This is the joint-second-most alongside MS Dhoni, Najibullah Zadran and Dasun Shanaka.

David Miller from South Africa leads the chart with 17 sixes in 20th overs in the shortest format of the game.

#2 KL Rahul becomes the third-fastest batter to score 2000 T20I runs

KL Rahul revived India's innings with a gritty half-century. (Credit: BCCI)

After a middling Asia Cup 2022 campaign, KL Rahul looked like his usual self when he scored a superlative 35-ball 55 against Australia.

During his knock, the star Indian opener made it to the record books as he became the third-fastest batter to score 2000+ runs in T20Is.

The Karnataka lad achieved the feat in his 58th innings. The other two batters who reached the 2000-run mark quicker than Rahul were Virat Kohli (56 innings) and Babar Azam (52 innings).

#1 Australia registers their highest run-chase against India in T20Is

Australia go 1-0 up in the three-match series. (Credit: BCCI)

The Men in Yellow hunted down a giant target of 208/6 in Mohali, recording their highest successful run-chase against India in T20Is.

Australia's previous best run-chase against the Men in Blue came in 2019 when they chased down 191 runs in Bengaluru.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket Two knocks from Matthew Wade which Pakistan and India fans will not forget for a long time Two knocks from Matthew Wade which Pakistan and India fans will not forget for a long time 💥🇦🇺#indiancricketteam #teamindia #indvaus #australiacricket https://t.co/iVEfU5AbjX

Australia's efforts on Tuesday were full of class and also ended up being the second highest run chase achieved by any team in a T20I on Indian soil. South Africa holds the record for chasing down the highest target in India when they mowed down 211 in Delhi earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far