IND vs AUS 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's thrilling win in the final T20I

On the back of some incredible batting performances by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, India defeated Australia in the third and final T20I to clinch the series 2-1 in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25).

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the Indian bowlers were hammered all around the ground by Cameron Green, who scored a blistering 21-ball 52.

Amidst the carnage, Axar Patel once again starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 33 in his four overs.

Tim David (54 off 27), who registered his maiden T20I fifty for Australia, provided the Aussies with a late impetus and pushed their first innings total to 186-7.

In response, India were tottering at 30 for 2 at one stage, but the Kohli-Suryakumar duo added 104 runs for the third wicket to keep the side in the hunt.

While Kohli paced his innings really well and scored a well-made 63 off 48, Suryakumar played some exquisite strokes and entertained the fans with a quick-fire 36-ball 69.

After the wicket of Suryakumar in the 14th over, Kohli took the charge, but he also fell in the final over before Hardik Pandya could give the finishing touch. The Rohit Sharma-led side needed four runs to win off the final two balls when Pandya hit a boundary to cap off the game.

The high-octane match in Hyderabad saw a slew of records get broken. To complete the review of the match, let's take a look at three records that were broken in the course of the third T20I between India and Australia.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah conceded 50 runs for the first time in his T20I career

Jasprit Bumrah had a rare off day on Sunday [Pic Credit: BCI]

As the Australian batters went on a rampage against the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, in particular, was on the receiving end of some boisterous hitting.

In his quota of four overs, Bumrah leaked as many as 50 runs and also went wicketless.

This has now become his most expensive bowling spell in his T20I career, beating his previous-worst of conceding 47 runs in a T20I game against West Indies in 2016.

#2 Virat Kohli becomes India's second-highest all-time run-getter in international cricket

Virat Kohli scored his 33rd T20I fifty in the 3rd T20I [Pic Credit: BCCI]

India's chase master, Virat Kohli, looked at his best once again as his 63 off 48 proved pivotal in India's resounding win.

En route to his match-winning knock, Kohli breached a major milestone as he became India's second-highest run-getter in international cricket, surpassing Rahul Dravid's tally of 24,064 runs.

With his 63 on Sunday, Kohli now has 24,078 international runs across formats for India. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is on top of the pile with 34,375 runs for India in international cricket.

#1 Team India now have the most T20I wins in a single calendar year by a nation

Team India lifting the trophy after beating Australia [Pic Credit: BCCI]

A thumping six-wicket win in Hyderabad on Sunday saw India win their 21st T20I victory this year, the most by any nation in a single calendar year.

With the series-clinching triumph, India broke Pakistan's record for the most T20I wins in a year, having won 20 T20Is in 2021.

So far, Team India have played 29 T20 internationals, winning 21 of them and losing just seven. A game against South Africa ended in a no-result earlier this year.

