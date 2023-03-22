IND vs AUS 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for in 3rd ODI

The third and final ODI of the series between India and Australia will be played at Chepauk in Chennai on Wednesday. The series is currently level at 1-1 and both teams have lived up to their expectations of making it a hard-fought series.

While Australia's batting faltered in the first ODI, it was the hosts who collapsed in the next game, meaning that it's still all to play for in Chennai and it promises to be an exciting finale.

The Indian top-order has failed in both games and will certainly remain under the scanner in Chennai. However, the Men in Blue will know that even the visitors have a jittery middle order as seen in Mumbai. This gives both teams some match-ups they can look forward to.

On that note, let's take a look at three match-ups that could potentially determine the fate of the Chennai ODI as well as the series:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Starc

Almost identical dismissals for SKY in the 1st and 2nd ODIs vs Australia!

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't quite been able to replicate his T20I form in ODIs, especially at the No.4 position. With an injury to Shreyas Iyer, SKY had a great chance of making an impact and a strong claim for a World Cup spot.

However, that hasn't been the case so far as the Indian star has failed to put bat to ball in the series so far. In both games, Yadav was caught at the crease playing across the line to an inswinger from Mitchell Starc and was adjudged LBW on both occasions.

Australia will once again back Starc to ensure SKY has another off-day. Time is running out for the right-hander and it seems the Chennai ODI could be a test of character for him.

#2 Mitchell Marsh vs Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Marsh in last 3 innings against India in ODIs:



•102*(84).

•81(65).

•66*(36).



3 innings, 249 runs, 249 average, 134.5 strike rate! Mitchell Marsh in last 3 innings against India in ODIs:•102*(84).•81(65).•66*(36).3 innings, 249 runs, 249 average, 134.5 strike rate! https://t.co/lSpxOWZH3h

Mitchell Marsh has arguably been Australia's best batter in the ODI series so far, with two half-centuries. He was absolutely incredible in his stroke-making in the second ODI in Vizag and just didn't give the Indian bowlers any room to come back into the game.

The Chennai pitch will offer more help to the spinners and this is where Kuldeep Yadav will become a crucial bowler for India. Kuldeep has conceded 28 runs in the 15 balls that he has bowled to Marsh in ODIs, but the wrist-spinner has shown that he can learn quickly.

If the pitch has enough grip on it, it won't be easy for Marsh to hit through the line and Kuldeep will then fancy his chances of dismissing the Aussie opener.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Like Kuldeep Yadav, even Australian wrist-spinner Adam Zampa will be looking forward to bowling on the Chennai pitch as it has traditionally helped the spinners. He didn't have much of a role to play in the first two games, but might have to produce a brilliant spell to help the visitors win the series.

Virat Kohli looked good for his 31 in the previous game, but couldn't convert his start into a big score. This is something we would want to change in Chepauk but will have his match-up in Zampa bowling with full confidence against him.

Zampa has dismissed Kohli five times in ODIs, but the former Indian captain scored 214 runs off 193 balls from the leg-spinner. Both will fancy their chances of dominating the other in Chennai.

