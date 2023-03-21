IND vs AUS 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and ODI records

The decider of the India vs Australia ODI series will take place on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The three-match series is levelled 1-1 so far.

India won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, while Australia registered a convincing 10-wicket victory in Vizag last Sunday. Chennai will host an ODI match for the first time since December 2019.

Before the final match of the India vs Australia ODI series starts, here are some details you need to know about the pitch history of Chennai.

MA Chidambaram Stadium ODI records & stats

The pitch in Chennai helps the batters and the slower bowlers. The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known for assisting the spinners, but a few fast bowlers have managed to achieve success by executing their plans to perfection.

The average run rate in ODIs hosted by Chennai is 5.19, hinting that the batters have had a good time at this venue. Back in 2017, Chennai hosted a match between India and Australia, where the home side emerged victorious by 26 runs.

Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs played at this stadium.

ODI matches played: 22

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 194 - Saeed Anwar (PAK) vs. India, 1997

Best bowling figures: 5/51 - Ravi Rampaul (WI) vs. India, 2011

Highest team score: 337/7 - Asia XI vs. Africa XI, 2007

Lowest team score: 69 - Kenya vs. New Zealand, 2011

Highest successful run-chase: 291/2 - West Indies vs. India, 2019

Average first-innings score: 231

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

Teams batting first have been more successful in ODIs hosted by Chennai. Even in the last ODI between India and Australia on this ground, the Men in Blue successfully defended a 164-run target in 21 overs via D/L method.

It should not be a surprise if the skipper winning the toss in tomorrow's ODI match elects to bat first and put runs on the board. Anything around 300 should be a good score in the first innings.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last ODI match

West Indies beat India by eight wickets in the last ODI match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Men in Maroon conceded 287 runs to India in the first innings and then chased the 288-run target in 47.5 overs.

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer recorded a hundred each for the visitors to help them complete an eight-wicket win. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries for India in the first innings.

Brief Scores: India 287/8 (Rishabh Pant 71, Keemo Paul 2/40) lost to West Indies 291/2 (Shimron Hetmyer 139, Deepak Chahar 1/48) by 8 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes