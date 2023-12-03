IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th T20I – December 3, 2023

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the fifth T20I at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday, December 3rd. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

India bounced back after a tough loss in the third T20I, securing a 3-1 series win. Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) set the tone with a 50-run first-wicket partnership. Despite the quick dismissals of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh's explosive 46 off 29 and Jitesh Sharma's 35 off 19 helped the side set a challenging 175-run target. Ben Dwarshuis starred for Australia with three wickets.

In reply, Travis Head (31 off 16) played aggressively but fell to Axar Patel (3w), who along with Ravi Bishnoi (1w), spun a web to dismiss the top-order. Deepak Chahar also contributed with two wickets. Matthew Wade's efforts towards the end (36* off 23) weren't enough as Australia fell short by 20 runs.

With India wrapping up the series, we could see changes in the playing 11 for the fifth T20I, with Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar likely to get a game.

On that note, here are three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming IND vs AUS Dream11 match.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND) - 8.5 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action

Barring the first match, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been excellent at setting the tone for India at the top of the order. He has smashed 213 runs in the series at an impressive strike rate of 166.41, including a century and a fifty.

As the series' leading run-scorer, Gaikwad is a reliable choice as captain/vice-captain in your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Travis Head (AUS) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head has carried his good form from the World Cup

Travis Head has continued his good form in the ongoing T20I series, scoring 66 runs in two games at a blazing strike rate of 194.12. Despite not lasting more than 20 balls in each of his innings, the batting-friendly conditions in Bengaluru should aid his aggressive stroke play.

With a track record of 81 runs at a strike rate of 140+ in three matches at this venue, making Head the captain/vice-captain in your IND vs AUS Dream11 team could turn out to be a smart move.

#1 Shreyas Iyer (IND) - 9.0 credits

Shreyas Iyer during IND vs AUS 4th T20I

Despite a remarkable 2023 World Cup campaign with 530 runs at an average of 66.25, featuring two centuries and three fifties, Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply in the last game.

However, Iyer’s track record at Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 135 in T20s, suggests that he could be amongst the runs again.

Considering his World Cup form and ground record, the 28-year-old could be a great pick as the captain/vice-captain in your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.