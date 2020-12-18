IND v AUS 2020: 'Flying Kohli' – Fans on Twitter in awe of Virat Kohli’s superhuman catch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli led from the front and displayed how to hold onto catches, as he pulled off a stunner to send Cameron Green back to the pavilion. The Indian skipper took a superb catch in the 41st over of the match bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin to remove the Australian all-rounder.

Virat Kohli was seen visibly satisfied with his efforts later on, as he took off his cap and bowed before the crowd after the dismissal. Following the Indian captain’s outrageous piece of skill, many fans couldn’t hold their excitement as they praised Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Virat Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket when he executed the outstanding piece of fielding. The delivery itself wasn’t the best from Ravichandran Ashwin, but the Indian skipper made sure that his fielding made all the difference as the wicket left Australia reeling at 79-5.

After Green pulled a shortish delivery, Virat Kohli dived full length to his right to complete the catch. What was even more impressive was that the Indian skipper managed to get both hands on the ball, despite Green striking the ball with some venom.

The wicket meant that the Indian bowling attack picked up their 5th wicket of the day, as they continued to pile pressure on the Australian batsmen. Post Green's catch, the Indian team has managed to hold the upper hand after sending half of the batting unit back to the hut.

Many fans and pundits shared clips of Virat Kohli flying to his right as he completed the catch, as they called his effort 'superhuman'. Others also shared hilarious memes as they celebrated the Indian captain’s great effort.

Several fans also made comical references to Prithvi Shaw and Jasprit Bumrah, after the duo had dropped sitters early on. Here are the best Twitter reactions after Virat Kohli’s great catch.

Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's stunner

Too easy, just too damn easy. Kohli took that catch with closed eyes to make it a little tough. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 18, 2020

Brilliant catch by kohli 😍🔥 ordinary ball by catching got the wicket. That's the importance of catching 🔥 #AUSvIND https://t.co/nhjJ5x98ig — kv (@Kasi4movies) December 18, 2020

#INDvAUS

Bumrah took 2 wickets but dropped an important catch

Kohli - pic.twitter.com/r4ZdJEai7Z — The he-who-must-not-be-named (@dankstinger) December 18, 2020

#AUSvIND



1) Kohli catch lene ke bad

2) Haters pic.twitter.com/ahGq7Cjoif — Rajasthani Memer (@Tez_Gendbaz) December 18, 2020

What a catch from Virat Kohli!



R Ashwin picks up his third 🙌#AUSvIND | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/21B9ah0uXD — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2020

Rahane will be praising about the catch by Kohli until his next century 😂😂 #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS — RAE (@ChillamChilli_) December 18, 2020

Prithvi Shaw must have been relaxed after seeing Kohli dropped the catch. #INDvsAUS — mohit sangani (@MohitSangani_) December 18, 2020