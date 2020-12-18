Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: 'Flying Kohli' – Fans on Twitter in awe of Virat Kohli’s superhuman catch

Virat Kohli took a super catch to dismiss Cameron Green
Virat Kohli took a super catch to dismiss Cameron Green
Wasiq Agha
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 18 Dec 2020, 14:28 IST
News
Advertisement

Indian skipper Virat Kohli led from the front and displayed how to hold onto catches, as he pulled off a stunner to send Cameron Green back to the pavilion. The Indian skipper took a superb catch in the 41st over of the match bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin to remove the Australian all-rounder.

Virat Kohli was seen visibly satisfied with his efforts later on, as he took off his cap and bowed before the crowd after the dismissal. Following the Indian captain’s outrageous piece of skill, many fans couldn’t hold their excitement as they praised Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Virat Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket when he executed the outstanding piece of fielding. The delivery itself wasn’t the best from Ravichandran Ashwin, but the Indian skipper made sure that his fielding made all the difference as the wicket left Australia reeling at 79-5.

After Green pulled a shortish delivery, Virat Kohli dived full length to his right to complete the catch. What was even more impressive was that the Indian skipper managed to get both hands on the ball, despite Green striking the ball with some venom.

The wicket meant that the Indian bowling attack picked up their 5th wicket of the day, as they continued to pile pressure on the Australian batsmen. Post Green's catch, the Indian team has managed to hold the upper hand after sending half of the batting unit back to the hut.

Many fans and pundits shared clips of Virat Kohli flying to his right as he completed the catch, as they called his effort 'superhuman'. Others also shared hilarious memes as they celebrated the Indian captain’s great effort. 

Several fans also made comical references to Prithvi Shaw and Jasprit Bumrah, after the duo had dropped sitters early on. Here are the best Twitter reactions after Virat Kohli’s great catch.

Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's stunner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published 18 Dec 2020, 14:28 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cameron Green Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Indian Cricket Team for Australian Tour 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी