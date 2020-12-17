India skipper Virat Kohli has begun the series on a positive note with a correct call to win the toss ahead of the first Test. The Indian skipper, after winning the toss chose to bat first, with the IND vs AUS match set to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Team India had already announced their playing 11 for the IND vs AUS match ahead of the match. Australia revealed their playing 11 at the toss, with Cameron Green making his debut after recovering from a concussion.

After a long debate about who Australia’s openers will be following David Warner’s injury, the team has decided to go ahead with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade for the 1st Test.

Virat Kohli's superb toss record during Tests will bode well for fans interested in the outcome of the IND vs AUS match. The skipper has won 21 matches and drawn four in the 25 Tests where he has won the toss. The last time India toured Australia was in 2018-19, when they won the series 2-1.

This will be Team India’s first pink-ball Test away from home, and the team will be looking to start the Test series on a winning note. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is set to fly back to India for the birth of his child after the first match will be looking to win the Adelaide Test to give his side an advantage.

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia Test Squad: Tim Paine (Captain, wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Moises Henriques Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Who won the toss today?

India won the toss and have chosen to bat first in the IND vs AUS Test.

What is the playing 11 for today’s IND vs AUS match?

India’s playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia’s playing 11: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon