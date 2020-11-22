Ind vs Aus 2020: We are going to see the best of Rohit Sharma in red-ball cricket against Australia, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg believes that Rohit Sharma will be at his absolute best in the Test series against Australia. Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back to India after the first Test at Adelaide as he is awaiting the birth of his first child.

While this will create a huge void in the Indian batting order, Hogg is of the opinion that Rohit can bat at No. 4 in Virat's absence and score the bulk of runs. He expects the star Indian batsman to score three centuries against the Aussies and perform at his peak in red-ball cricket. Rohit's form in the absence of Kohli will be absolutely crucial for India's chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"When Rohit Sharma tours, he is not as effective in the red ball game as when he is at home," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube Channel. "But the last time he came here, he averaged 35. Without Virat Kohli there, he will have to step up and I think he can slot in at No. 4 in those final three Test matches and make a huge impact. I think he is going to get three hundreds in that position and challenge Australia. We are going to see the best of him in red-ball cricket," he added.

Virat Kohli's leadership and batting will be missed: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also believes that Virat Kohli's services will be tremendously missed by India

Playing against Australia brings the best out of the Indian skipper Kohli as he is always motivated to do well against them. However, this time around with him not being available for the last three Tests, Brad Hogg believes that India will miss his leadership as well as his batting ability.

The 32-year-old has a 60 percent win record as a Test skipper and averages 55.4 with the bat in Australian conditions. With arguably India's best batsman not available for the majority of the Test series, Hogg stated that it is a huge loss for the Men in Blue.

"Well Virat Kohli, rightly so, putting family first and going home for the birth of his first child. But what impact is that going to have on the series? Well, firstly, captaining India. If we look at his record, he has got a great win-loss ratio. 60 percent of the times that he has lead this team, he has had a win. He averages 55.4 in Australian conditions, so that is a huge loss. So his batting and leadership are going to be missed, " Brad Hogg asserted.

The four-match Test series between India and Australia will begin with the first Test at Adelaide. It will be a Day-Night Test and will be played from December 17.