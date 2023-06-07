IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at the Kennington Oval in London from June 7 to June 11. Rohit Sharma and Co. will resume their hunt for an ICC title, which has eluded them since MS Dhoni lifted the Champions Trophy back in 2013.

Speaking ahead of the match, Indian captain Rohit admitted that he wants to win championships for the team as that is the ultimate goal for any sportsperson. The 36-year-old had a chance last year when India reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. But they ended up being hammered by 10 wickets by England.

For Australia, it’s an opportunity to add to an impressive collection of ICC trophies. They have won all the major white-ball ICC events. They suffered a setback in 2021 when they failed to reach the final of the World Test Championship. The Pat Cummins-led side have a deserved shot at glory this time.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Rohit Sharma said:

“Just the conditions and the weather being overcast as well. The pitch won't change too much I feel.”

The Indians are going in with four pacers and one spinner. Ravindra Jadeja has got the nod ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



has won the toss &



Follow the match bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… Toss Update @ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia in the #WTC23 FinalFollow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia in the #WTC23 FinalFollow the match ▶️ bit.ly/AUSvIND-2023-W… https://t.co/Kcn0xWDGrT

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted that they would have bowled first too had they won the toss. He is hopeful of the pitch spinning on Day 4 and 5.

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 - Match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

It's cold and it is overcast, so there will be some swing. This is the first time The Oval is hosting a Test this early in the summer and there's a lovely grass covering it. The bounce will be true on this pitch, reckons Kumar Sangakkara. Dinesh Karthik feels bowling first could be a good option.

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 - Match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

Poll : 0 votes