IND vs BAN 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will return to the cricket field this Sunday in Bangladesh. The two Asian teams will compete in a three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series and a two-match ICC World Test Championship series on this short tour.

Both teams have already qualified for next year's Cricket World Cup, which is why the Super League points will not matter much. However, the two sides will be keen to finalize their team combinations.

Hosts Bangladesh have received a major blow ahead of the tour as their experienced opener Tamim Iqbal suffered an injury during a practice session. He has been ruled out of the ODI series and is unlikely to play the first Test. Even fast bowler Taskin Ahmed will miss the first ODI.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be without the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is yet to attain 100% fitness. Even new pace bowler Yash Dayal will miss the ODIs.

Although some star players will be out of action, the upcoming series promises to be an entertaining one. Here is the full schedule for the three ODIs:

IND vs BAN 2022 ODI series Schedule (With Timings in IST)

1st ODI, December 4, 12:30 pm IST - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

2nd ODI, December 7, 12:30 pm IST - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

3rd ODI, December 10, 12:30 pm IST - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

IND vs BAN 2022 telecast channel list in India

Bangladesh lost against India in T20 World Cup 2022 earlier this year (Image: Getty)

Sony Pictures Sports Network has bought the rights to telecast and live stream the matches of this tour in India. The following channels will telecast the matches on TV:

Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD (English).

Live streaming will be available in all languages on the Sony LIV website and application. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the matches live.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes