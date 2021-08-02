IND vs ENG 2021: 3 best KL Rahul knocks against England in Tests

KL Rahul has been a phenomenal talent for India in limited-overs cricket. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to establish himself in the longest format of the game. Despite boasting some spectacular performances in ODIs, T20Is and the IPL, he has failed to be consistent in Tests and Rahul is yet to prove his mettle and cement his spot in India's Test XI.

Possessing classy batting and wicket-keeping abilities, KL Rahul will certainly look to make a mark in the upcoming Test series against England. Even though his selection in the playing XI isn't certain as yet, Rahul might feature as part of India's top-order alongside Rohit Sharma - after Mayank Agarwal took a hit on his head during practice and was ruled out of the 1st Test.

3 best knocks by KL Rahul against England

KL Rahul has featured in 8 Tests against England during the period of 2016-18. He has a total of 532 runs against the Englishmen, including 2 centuries.

With the India-England series set to commence tomorrow, we take a look at the 3 best knocks that KL Rahul has played in the past against England in Test matches.

#1 Chennai, 2016: 199 off 311 balls

KL Rahul dejected after getting dismissed for 199 as Karun Nair walks to console him

In what could be termed as one of the most heartbreaking dismissals in Indian Test history, KL Rahul was dismissed just 1 shy of a double century against England back in December 2016.

Inches away from 200, Rahul played a sloppy shot outside the off-stump to Adil Rashid Rashid. The ball went straight to Jos Buttler.

Even though KL Rahul joined the 'unwanted' group of batsmen dismissed for 199, his knock was sensational and filled with pure class.

Watch KL Rahul's splendid knock here

#2 The Oval, 2018: 149 off 224 balls

KL Rahul's knock of 149 showed exactly why he is regarded so highly in world cricket

It is a proven fact that opening the innings brings out the best in KL Rahul. Playing against a tough English side in challenging conditions, Rahul held together an otherwise struggling Indian batting order in the 5th Test of the 2018 series against England to put up a great fight in the final innings.

His innings was filled with poise, calm and class. Paired with Rishabh Pant at the crease after all the other batsmen had failed, the two fought till the very end to save India from a 5-0 whitewash against England. However, it went in vain.

Undoubtedly though, his knock of 149 off 224 deliveries would go down as one of Rahul's finest knocks under pressure.

#3 The Oval, 2018: 37 off 53 balls

KL Rahul looks back after being bowled by Sam Curran

Although the score may seem low in comparison, Rahul's contribution at the top of the order was praiseworthy.

Playing in seaming English conditions against an extremely tough English side, Rahul managed to score a quick 37 off 53 deliveries to give team India a headstart in the 1st innings while chasing England's score of 332. Needless to say, his knock was filled with splendid strokeplay.

Will KL Rahul be able to replicate his limited-overs heroics and establish himself as a Test regular? With loads of talent up his sleeve, he sure has the capability to do so.

