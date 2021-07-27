Ind vs Eng 2021: 3 milestones Virat Kohli can reach in the upcoming Test series 

The last time Virat Kohli scored a century in Tests was against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019.

This stands out as a glitch in a decorated career that boasts of an impeccable Test record with 7490 runs from 91 matches at an average of 52.37. Throw in 27 centuries and 25 fifties, he's well on his way to cement his name among the pantheon of cricketing greats.

Now, with the Test series against England coming up, there is an opportunity for the Indian skipper to set the record straight. The ton drought that's gone on for well over a year can be fixed if he gets going against the side he's scored most of his Test runs against.

That's not all. Kohli also has a chance of reaching some milestones over the course of the five-match series starting August 4. Here's a look at some of the landmarks he can get to.

#1 Kohli needs 258 runs to reach 2000 runs vs England

Virat Kohli has 1742 runs against England from 23 Tests. The upcoming series may see him reach the 2000-run mark as he needs just 258 runs to hit the number.

His Test cricket runs against Joe Root & Co have come at an average of 45.84. This includes five centuries and seven fifties.

#2 Two tons away from equalling Tendulkar's centuries against England

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading Indian run-scorer against England in Tests with 2535 runs, and also has seven centuries against them. Virat Kohli needs just two more hundreds against England to equal the batting maestro's record.

Tendulkar also holds the record for most fifties (13) against England. The Indian batsman with the second-most fifties (12) against England is GR Vishwanath.

#3 Virat Kohli can surpass Rahul Dravid on most Test runs v England list

Rahul Dravid scored 1950 runs in Tests against England at an average of 60.93 and Virat Kohli has a chance of surpassing 'The Wall' if he rakes up 208 runs in the series.

Kohli is currently fifth on the list of leading Indian run-scorers against England. A good run with the bat in the series could see him vault over Dravid and Vishwanath to make the top three.

