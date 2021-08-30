IND vs ENG 2021: 3 players who can replace Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma was a shadow of himself in India's third Test against England at Headingley. It could be seen clearly that he was running in with less intensity than usual.

There are reports that Ishant Sharma was suffering from a niggle which meant that he was not at his 100%. Bowling 22 overs, Ishant gave away 98 runs, went wicketless, and failed to bowl even a single maiden over.

Ishant Sharma's replacements for The Oval Test

With India having been comprehensively beaten at Headingley, Virat Kohli cannot afford another slip-up if he wants to win the series. This has raised questions about Ishant Sharma's place in the side and who should replace him for the fourth Test at The Oval.

Whether or not Virat Kohli gives up on his template of playing four pacers remains to be seen. On that note, let's have a look at three players who can replace Ishant Sharma at The Oval.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav was impressive in the warm-up game

One of the major differences between the pace attack of India and England was that the hosts had genuine swing bowlers. This made them more threatening and the likes of Ollie Robinson were highly effective.

India themselves have a genuine swing bowling option in Umesh Yadav. The Vidarbha pacer has always been on the fringes of the first team and last played a Test on Boxing Day 2020.

Yadav's ability to swing the ball at pace makes him a good replacement for Ishant Sharma and it also keeps Kohli's four pacers template intact. The pacer was impressive in the warm-up games and will be keen to make a mark if an opportunity presents itself.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets at Trent Bridge

Another genuine swing bowling option that India have is Shardul Thakur. The all-rounder showed his skills at the Gabba, where he scored 67 runs in the first innings and also picked up seven wickets in the game.

Thakur also had an impact in the first Test at Trent Bridge with the ball as he picked up four big wickets in the game. His batting ability will give India that added depth if Ravindra Jadeja is unavailable due to his knee injury.

Having a pacer who is a genuine outswinger will come in handy to replace Ishant Sharma. If given an opportunity, Thakur will look to make an impact with both bat and ball.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin bowled brilliantly for Surrey at The Oval

Ravichandran Ashwin is a prime candidate to replace Ishant Sharma at The Oval. With the ground traditionally aiding the spinners, Ashwin was always going to be a viable option.

Having not played a single game in the series so far, many want Ashwin to be on the team sheet come the fourth Test. An injury to Jadeja might also make Ashwin's inclusion that much more obvious.

Ashwin played for Surrey recently and got six wickets in an innings at The Oval in a County Championship game. He will be full of confidence and will want to contribute with both bat and ball. He could possibly be India's biggest match-winner in the next Test.

