IND vs ENG 2021: 3 reasons why India should have played a warm-up match ahead of the 3rd Test

India now have a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series against England. The match at Lord's was an absolute humdinger in which India prevailed for a great overseas win. With two games done, both sides will now get a good week's break before locking horns at Leeds.

While we do know there is no practice skirmish ahead of the third Test, there are quite a few reasons why a warm-up match would have benefited the hosts.

Ahead of the third Test starting August 25, we take a look at three reasons why India should have played a practice match.

#1 A chance for the likes of Pujara and Rahane to get a good knock

Barring their gritty second innings performances, India's No.3 and its vice-captain have been in a major form slump. Perhaps an outing against a county side would have given them some much-needed time in the middle to work on their flaws.

Both batsmen, along with skipper Virat Kohli, have been found lacking and inconsistent when it comes to churning out runs, and a warm-up game could have really helped them iron out the chinks.

#2 India's bench could have got a good workout

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin could get a game if one of the members of the current squad has an injury or if the think-tank decides to ring in some changes.

It could have been beneficial for these players to get some competitive game time so they can remain match-ready.

#3 Would have been better than intra-squad games

Nothing really comes out of the simulation games and while they serve as good practice, India would have been better off playing a quality county side to help maintain their competitive edge. It would have also helped them understand how English players operate in their home conditions.

The match against Select County XI helped the Indian contingent to acclimatize. Maybe another quick three-day practice scrimmage would have helped their case.

Do you think India should have played another practice match ahead of the 3rd Test?

Edited by S Chowdhury