IND vs ENG 2021: 5 all-time greats who couldn't score a Test hundred at Lord's

It is the dream of every cricketer to play a Test match at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. Established more than 200 years ago, Lord's is popularly known as the 'Home of Cricket.' It was the first stadium built specially to host cricket matches.

The historic cricketing venue in London hosted its first Test match back in 1884. Hosts England played against Australia in that Test. Lord's cricket ground is currently hosting its 141st Test match, featuring the home team England and Virat Kohli's Team India.

The current Indian skipper, Kohli, is one of the greatest batsmen in the world. However, he is yet to score a Test hundred at Lord's in his career so far. While Kohli still probably has a few more Test innings to play at Lord's, here's a look at five such all-time greats who could not register a century at the home of cricket in their Test careers.

1. Sachin Tendulkar, Highest Test score at Lord's - 37

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman to have scored 100 international centuries. However, the former Indian batsman could not record even a single half-century in his nine Test innings at Lord's.

He did score a hundred for the Rest of the World XI in a match against Marylebone Cricket Club at Lord's back in 1998. However, Tendulkar could never accomplish that feat while donning the whites for India in a Test match.

2. Ricky Ponting, Highest Test score at Lord's - 42

All of Ricky Ponting’s test hundreds at Lord’s https://t.co/sHmnpFTjbV — Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) July 24, 2021

Ricky Ponting is right behind Sachin Tendulkar on the list of batsmen with the most Test hundreds. The former Australian skipper recorded 41 centuries for his country in the most extended format of the game.

But Ponting could never touch the three-figure mark in a Test at the Home of Cricket. He played eight Test innings at this historic venue, but like Sachin Tendulkar, Ponting never managed a single Test fifty at this ground.

3. Jacques Kallis, Highest Score at Lord's - 31

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis holds the record for the most international centuries by a South African cricketer. Regarded by many as the greatest all-rounder of all time, Kallis played three Tests in his career at Lord's.

Interestingly, even Kallis failed to touch the 50-run mark in all Test innings that he played at the Home of Cricket. He played five Test innings and touched double digits only twice.

4. Brian Lara, Highest Test score at Lord's - 54

Brian Lara

Unlike the first three names on this list, Brian Lara has a Test fifty to his name at the Home of Cricket. The former West Indies captain scored a half-century in his first Test at the iconic venue in London.

However, Lara could not score a Test hundred at Lord's. He played a total of six Test innings on his ground and lost his wicket while on single digit scores thrice.

5. Michael Atherton, Highest Test score at Lord's - 99

DK: As a batsman nears the honour's board, do they get more nervous?



Atherton: "You are asking the wrong man (😂) Or maybe you are asking the right man. I was run out on 99" 😂😂 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) August 12, 2021

Former England captain Michael Atherton scored multiple half-centuries at Lord's during his Test career. However, the Lancashire-based batsman could never convert it into a big score.

Atherton came very close to registering his maiden Test hundred at the Home of Cricket in a Test against Australia in 1993. Unfortunately, he got run out when he was on 99.

