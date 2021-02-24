“England getting ready to complain about the pitch” – Twitter on a riot after visitors bowled out for 112

England failed to take advantage after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the third Test at the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors were bowled out for 112, with the slower bowlers spinning a web around the English batsmen.

Apart from Zak Crawley, none of the English batsmen looked comfortable on the turning track. Ishant Sharma started the party after he got Dominic Sibley early on, celebrating his 100th Test with a wicket. It wasae spin show from there on, with Axar Patel (6/38) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/26) proving to be a handful for England.

With only one England batsmen going past 20, fans on Twitter had a gala time as they reacted to their dismal batting performance. From hilarious memes to former cricketers criticising England's mindset, here are the best reactions from Twitter.

England heavily criticised for their batting approach

Many slammed England for the way they batted in the first innings. Despite winning the toss, everyone apart from Crawley folded without a fight. The same point was made by many ex-cricketers as they accused England of having a weak mindset going into the third Test.

England batsman as soon as they come on the wicket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vDpRgrsnP1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 24, 2021

It’s the non spinning deliveries that England haven’t been able to play ... Scars from the 2nd Test me thinks ... England just don’t have enough skilled players in these conditions ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2021

ICC should revoke England's test status. Can't even cross 150 in 3 consecutive innings. #INDvENG — Prithvi (@Puneite_) February 24, 2021

Maybe the pitch for the second Test wasn’t why England lost after all? — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 24, 2021

England doing a great job of making sure they bowl with the pink ball when the lights are on tonight ... !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Praise for Indian bowlers plenty after they dismantle England

Although England shot themselves in the foot with the way they approached the innings, credit was also handed to the Indian bowlers as fans praised them for being right on the money from ball one.

Indian players taking ‘Vocal for Local’ a little too seriously. Ashwin in Chennai. Axar in Ahmedabad 🥳🤩 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 24, 2021

What an over from @akshar2026. Best one of the match so far.#INDvENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Outstanding from Axar Patel. Used the conditions perfectly. And the moment he got one to turn early, his quicker, skiddier ball was going to be the danger. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2021

Memes galore after England stunned in Ahmedabad

As always, the comical memes to come out of England’s innings were a highlight. With posts laughing about the regular fall of wickets to many trolling England's batting performance, Twitter was home to some of the most hilarious memes.

#INDvENG

Image 1 - England in first test

Image 2 - England in second test

Image 3 - England in third test pic.twitter.com/g3DL0MnzTv — DORAEMON (@Nobita_ka_baap) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

#INDvEND Pink Ball Test

What England What Actually thought is happening pic.twitter.com/ZbW26CrYNA — Preyesh Goyal (@PreyeshG) February 24, 2021