Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

“England getting ready to complain about the pitch” – Twitter on a riot after visitors bowled out for 112

India on top after they bowled England out for just 112
India on top after they bowled England out for just 112
Wasiq Agha
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Advertisement

England failed to take advantage after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the third Test at the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors were bowled out for 112, with the slower bowlers spinning a web around the English batsmen.

Apart from Zak Crawley, none of the English batsmen looked comfortable on the turning track. Ishant Sharma started the party after he got Dominic Sibley early on, celebrating his 100th Test with a wicket. It wasae spin show from there on, with Axar Patel (6/38) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/26) proving to be a handful for England.

With only one England batsmen going past 20, fans on Twitter had a gala time as they reacted to their dismal batting performance. From hilarious memes to former cricketers criticising England's mindset, here are the best reactions from Twitter.

England heavily criticised for their batting approach

Many slammed England for the way they batted in the first innings. Despite winning the toss, everyone apart from Crawley folded without a fight. The same point was made by many ex-cricketers as they accused England of having a weak mindset going into the third Test.

Advertisement

Praise for Indian bowlers plenty after they dismantle England

Although England shot themselves in the foot with the way they approached the innings, credit was also handed to the Indian bowlers as fans praised them for being right on the money from ball one.

Advertisement

Memes galore after England stunned in Ahmedabad

As always, the comical memes to come out of England’s innings were a highlight. With posts laughing about the regular fall of wickets to many trolling England's batting performance, Twitter was home to some of the most hilarious memes.

Advertisement
Published 24 Feb 2021, 19:09 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel Twitter Reactions India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी