IND vs ENG 2021: Hanuma Vihari all set for the second WTC season

India's five-match Test series against England marks the start of the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Hanuma Vihari, India's middle-order bat, signaled his intent to be part of the action ahead of the start of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Vihari took to Instagram to post an image of himself batting and captioned the image:

"WTC 🔙🔜".

Will Hanuma Vihari get a shot in the Test series?

Hanuma Vihari is coming off a decent run against Select County XI with scores of 24 and 43* and will hope to make a case for himself if he gets a chance in one of the Tests.

With Mayank Agarwal ruled out of the first Test due to concussion, chances are KL Rahul will take the opener's spot alongside Rohit Sharma. If that happens and if India decide to play an extra batsman, Hanuma Vihari might come in for Ravindra Jadeja.

However, Jadeja's fine batting in the warmup match cannot be ignored. He notched up twin fifties and that will just add to India's selection headache ahead of the first Test.

India vs England Test schedule

The Test series between India and England will kick off the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Both sides will be eager to get off to a good start and win as many matches as possible. It will help them get a head start in the second edition of the World Test points table.

The Test series will commence on August 4 and continue until September 14.

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

