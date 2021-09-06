IND vs ENG 2021: India playing XI's report card for the 4th Test

India added another chapter to their book of incredible overseas wins as a comprehensive all-round performance helped them beat England by 157 runs and take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series.

After being bowled out for 191 on the opening day, Virat Kohli's men had an uphill task on their hands. Despite conceding a first-innings lead of around 100, India put on a composed batting display in their second innings before turning in an exceptional bowling performance on Day 5.

Here is the Indian playing XI's report card for the fourth Test against England.

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

The Man of the Match failed in the first innings as a steeply rising ball from Chris Woakes sent him back for 11, but he more than made up for it with his first overseas hundred. Rohit had a slice of luck every now and then, but his superlative batting performance was a sight to behold.

KL Rahul: 7/10

Rahul was an understated performer in the fourth Test, making 17 and 46. He spent considerable time at the crease and seemed fairly solid while doing so, and might be a touch upset with himself for not converting either of his starts into a big score.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 7/10

Pujara was another Indian batsman who failed in the first innings but got stuck in in the second. Making a positive 61, the India No. 3 showed signs of form and played a key role in his team reaching a sizeable second-innings total. His fitness remains a concern ahead of the fourth Test as he appeared to twist his ankle quite badly while batting.

Virat Kohli: 9/10

Kohli scored 50 and 44 in the two innings, unfurling a series of delightful drives and never appearing to be in any trouble. The Indian skipper's strange struggle with converting middling scores continued, but a match-winning performance seems just around the corner. His captaincy was exceptional, with almost every bowling change and selection call yielding results.

Ajinkya Rahane: 1/10

While Kohli shone at The Oval, his deputy Rahane had a miserable outing. India's vice-captain, the only batsman not to score runs in the second innings, tallied 14 runs in the match and looked like a walking wicket. He even dropped a tough chance on Day 5, and surely it's time for India to look past the veteran.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Pant came under severe criticism for his careless shot on Day 1, but he reined in his natural instincts to register a sedate fifty in the second innings. The keeper was solid behind the wickets once again.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7.5/10

Jadeja hadn't done much coming into Day 5, but he bowled a tight spell to pick up two crucial wickets and keep the English batsmen guessing. His promotion to No. 5 didn't work in either innings, but he stitched together a couple of important partnerships and relentlessly exploited the rough while bowling.

Shardul Thakur: 9.5/10

With twin fifties and three crucial wickets, Thakur was a massive favorite for the Man of the Match award that was eventually snapped up by Rohit. The all-rounder was simply sensational with the bat and produced moments of magic throughout the Test.

Umesh Yadav: 8.5/10

Yadav, playing his first Test for India in a very long time, gave an excellent account of himself. He dismissed Root with a ripper in the first innings, picking up six wickets overall. The pacer chipped in with a few handy runs as well.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8.5/10

Bumrah managed only four wickets in the Test, but his impact transcended numbers. He kept things tight throughout and his stellar spell on Day 5 was the difference between a tight match and a comfortable Indian win. In the process, the 27-year-old became the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: 5.5/10

Siraj didn't produce too much of note in either innings, but he bowled with effort and penetration. He shelled a sitter on the final day that could've proved costly.

