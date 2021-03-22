India vs England ODI schedule, teams, match timings and venue details

England’s tour of India approaches its final leg - the India vs England ODI series. The two sides will take on each other in a three-match ODI series starting March 23. All the games will be played in Pune.

India have been thoroughly dominating so far. They trounced England 3-1 in the Test series, and then came back in roaring fashion to win the India vs England T20I series 3-2.

The white-ball leg saw England match India toe to toe, and with the squads more or less the same, expect the ODI series to be an exciting one as well. India and England last played an ODI series in the country in 2016/17, when the hosts won the three-match series 2-1.

England and India are the top two ranked teams in ODIs. England will look to end the series on a high after losing the Test and T20I series. India, on the other hand, will target a clean sweep against one of the best teams in the world.

India vs England ODI series schedule

All the India vs England ODI matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The first ODI will take place on March 23, with the second one scheduled for March 26. The last match will be held on March 28. Here is the complete India vs England ODI schedule: -

1st India vs England ODI: March 23 from 1:30 PM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

2nd India vs England ODI: March 26 from 1:30 PM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd India vs England ODI: March 28 from 1:30 PM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

How the teams stack ahead of the ODI series?

The ODI series is arguably the least important one in the context of the international calendar. With the T20 World Cup less than six months away and India in the final of the World Test Championship, ODIs have taken a backseat.

But that doesn’t mean the series will be a drab affair, as India vs England matchups rarely are. India have the opportunity to hand ODI debuts to three players, namely Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya. The hosts will look to try out these players and provide them white-ball experience against a top side.

Other experienced heads in the side will look to build up to form and fitness, ahead of an intense few months. Players like Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul would want to bounce back after struggling in the T20 series.

ICYMI: Our squad to face India in our final three matches of the winter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 21, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a roaring comeback to India’s white-ball side, and will be eager to continue his good run. Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled for India in recent months, and a good series against England can do his confidence a world of good.

It will also be interesting to see who dons the wicketkeeping gloves for India. While KL Rahul did it for the Men in Blue the last time they played an ODI, Rishabh Pant’s inclusion means the youngster is set to return to the ODI setup as well.

England will look at the series as additional match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup. It offers them an opportunity to understand another Indian venue, and Eoin Morgan will hope his under-fire middle order comes to the party.

Liam Livingstone could get his first England cap, and it will be interesting to see how the visitors cope without Jofra Archer in this series.

India vs England squad details

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Where to watch India vs England ODI series?

Fans can catch live action between the two teams on the Star Sports Network. Live stream of the India vs England ODI leg will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.