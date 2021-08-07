IND vs ENG 2021: "Ravindra Jadeja has all the qualities of an elite all-rounder" - Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja after he scored a crucial fifty in the first innings for India in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge. Zaheer said that Ravindra Jadeja has displayed all the qualities of an elite all-rounder in recent times.

Since the start of September 2018, the only Test batsmen to bat as often as Jadeja, with a higher average, are Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, and Marnus Labuschagne. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 6, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja has been in great touch with the bat in recent times. He has provided useful contributions with the bat in the lower order, even in overseas Tests. Jadeja's 57 against a potent Australian attack in last year's Boxing Day Test at the MCG is a prime example of that fact.

On Cricbuzz Chatter on day 3, Zaheer Khan was asked if Ravindra Jadeja was among the best Test all-rounders in world cricket today. He replied:

"We can say that. It is not like Ravindra Jadeja has played just 10-15 Tests. He is playing his 53rd Test, which is a substantial sample size. If a player has played more than 50 matches and maintains such decent batting and bowling averages after scoring more than 2000 test runs, he should be in the discussion when speaking about top all-rounders. It is not like he scored all his runs in Indian conditions and struggled in overseas conditions. He has had the best average among all the Indians in overseas Tests since 2018. These are the qualities of an elite all-rounder."

Just when Jadeja was looking to attack, he falls for 56 ☝🏽

He has played his part though 👏🏽



Just when Jadeja was looking to attack, he falls for 56 ☝🏽

He has played his part though 👏🏽

The pitch might provide some assistance to spin as it is three days old: Zaheer Khan

The left-arm pacer added that the pitch might show some wear and tear from tomorrow as it is three days old now. Due to this, he felt Ravindra Jadeja could play a part with his left-arm spin in England's second innings.

"He hit a fifty in the batting department, and in England's second innings, the pitch might provide at least some assistance to spin as it is three days old now. I am hopeful that Jadeja will display a similar kind of form with the ball as well in the second innings," concluded Zaheer Khan

