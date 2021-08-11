IND vs ENG 2021: Stuart Broad ruled out of entire series

Stuart Broad will have to wait longer to play his 150th Test for England as he has been ruled out of the entire five-Test series against India. The right-arm pacer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm-up session at Lord's on Tuesday. He subsequently underwent an MRI scan, which revealed that the injury was serious.

Stuart Broad, one of England's most successful pacers, picked up the lone Indian wicket in the visitors' second innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge. He returned overall figures of 88-1 in the rain-affected match.

England have called upon Lancashire fast-medium bowler Saqib Mahmood as cover for Stuart Broad. The 24-year-old, who has played seven ODIs and nine T20Is for England, is now likely to make his Test debut in the second match at Lord's on Thursday.

While Stuart Broad has remained in and out of the team over the past year, his experience is invaluable to Joe Root and his team. The 35-year-old has over 524 wickets to his name from 149 Tests at an average of just under 28. He has 71 wickets against India alone, including two five-wicket hauls.

James Anderson might join Stuart Broad soon in the sidelines

Stuart Broad's new-ball partner James Anderson is also doubtful for the second Test. The latter sustained a quad injury recently and the English team management is currently tracking the developments of his recovery.

Anderson was the pick of the bowlers in the first Test with four wickets, including three of India's top-four - KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Losing him, too, will mean England will have to present a second-string bowling line-up at Lord's.

Jofra Archer (elbow injury) and Ben Stokes (personal reasons) aren't available already and the hosts have also sent spinner Dom Bess home midway through the series. Mark Wood, along with either Mahmood or left-arm spinner Jack Leach, could be seen in action when the match kicks off at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

