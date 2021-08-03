IND vs ENG 2021: Umesh Yadav praises Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for not 'chopping and changing' too much

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav believes there have been lesser changes in the Indian cricket team of late, a strategic move by skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri that has helped the squad perform consistently.

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com on Tuesday (August 3), Umesh Yadav commented on India's recent performances in Test cricket. He compared the current team management to the previous ones and said everything was in place now unlike before.

"As a team, we are growing together. Some years back, there was a lot of chopping and changing that happened. Now, everything is in place. Thanks to our captain (Virat Kohli) and coach (Ravi Shastri), the team has settled down now," Umesh Yadav said.

Umesh Yadav pointed out that the current Indian squad has multiple players with the experience of having played more than 50 Tests. He added that every player knew his role and even the players called up at the last minute have the confidence that helps them perform well.

I am confident that we will defeat England: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav is one of the most experienced fast bowlers present in the Indian Test squad for the England series

Umesh Yadav further spoke about the upcoming Test series between India and England. The right-arm fast bowler felt England would be keen to avenge the loss they suffered in India earlier this year. However, Umesh was confident that India would record another series win against England.

"England came to India and suffered defeat. Now, we are going to play them in their own land. I am sure they must be having a lot of plans to stop us. They will try to win the series. But the way we are going forward, winning and performing, I am confident that we will defeat them," Umesh Yadav added.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee