Watch: Virat Kohli imitates Steve Smith’s antics and Jacques Kallis’ bowling style 

Virat Kohli had a bit of fun in the build-up to the day-night Test at Ahmedabad. The Indian skipper imitated Steve Smith’s famous batting style while having a hit in the nets. Later he also had a crack at bowling, choosing to copy iconic South African cricketer Jacques Kallis’ bowling action.

The 32-year-old’s antics were in full flow at the brand-new Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Aptly captured by Star Sports on their broadcast, many fans shared clips of the same online.

Steve Smith’s quirky style has become the Australian’s hallmark in recent years. A very busy customer at the crease, Steve Smith’s gestures after facing deliveries, along with his unusual batting stance constantly attract the attention of fans and players alike. How he leaves balls often makes waves on social media as well.

Virat Kohli was seen imitating the Australian batsman ahead of the third India vs England Test. While batting in the nets, Virat Kohli hilariously tried to copy Steve Smith after playing a defensive shot in the nets. The Indian skipper got captured gesticulating wildly, with his imitation of Steve Smith leaving many fans in splits.

During yesterday's Practice, Virat Kohli was seen Practicing bowling with the Pink Ball. pic.twitter.com/ZVafyUJZf0 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 23, 2021

The Indian skipper couldn’t resist taking the pink-ball in his hand at Ahmedabad as well. Although Virat Kohli’s own bowling action is unmissable, he chose to try out Jacques Kallis’ style while training. Virat Kohli seemed to be in a light mood ahead of the Test, as he enjoyed his time out in the middle.

Virat Kohli on the cusp of history in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli has equalled MS Dhoni's record as the most successful Test captain in India with his 28th home match 👏



Dhoni: 21 wins in 30 Test matches.

Kohli: 21 wins in 28 Test matches.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Wiu3q10o47 — ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2021

Light-hearted moments aside, Virat Kohli has the chance of once again going into the record books in the third Test. He has 41 international tons to his name as India's skipper, which puts him level with Australian legend Ricky Ponting. A century in the pink-ball Test will take him to 42, which will be the most by a captain.

Another record within Kohli’s sights is the title of becoming the most successful Indian skipper at home. With 21 wins in 30 home games, MS Dhoni is India’s most successful Test skipper at home. A win in Ahmedabad will take Kohli’s tally to 22 in 29 matches, which will see him take over the mantle from MS Dhoni.