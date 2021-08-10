IND vs ENG 2021: What happened in the last 3 Test matches between India and England at Lord's?

Lord's will host the second Test between India and England after persistent rain made the first Test between the two sides a damp squib. The first of the five-match series ended in a draw with Day 5 being washed out without a ball being bowled.

India required 157 runs with nine wickets going into the final day and not a single delivery was bowled at Trent Bridge, courtesy of a consistent downpour. India now head into the second Test at Lord's set to start on August 12, where they have lost two of their last three games against England.

We take a look at what happened in the last three encounters between both sides over the last few years.

#1 2011: England win by 196 runs after Pietersen double-century

Kevin Pietersen's 202 sunk India's ship at Lord's after they opted to field. England amassed a mammoth 474/8 and then bundled India out for 286. Rahul Dravid's fighting 103 went in vain as the rest of the side failed to come up with vital contributions.

In the second innings, it was Matt Prior's 103 and Stuart Broad's 74 that helped England declare on 269/6. They handed India an almost impossible target of 458.

The visitors could only muster 261 in return and crashed to a 196-run defeat. James Anderson enjoyed an excellent second innings, recording a fifer in England's massive victory.

#2 2014: India win by 95 runs as Ishant Sharma grabs 7/74

India were put into bat and rode on Ajinkya Rahane's 103 in the first innings to post a modest 295. England responded with 319 in their first innings. Gary Ballance (110) and Liam Plunkett (55) scored the majority of the runs for the hosts.

The second innings saw some vital contributions from Murali Vijay (95), Cheteshwar Pujara (43), Ravindra Jadeja (68) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (52) for the visitors. India finished with 342, setting England a stiff 319-run target to chase.

Ishant Sharma was India's hero at Lord's with a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. The lanky pacer ripped through England's batting order and helped bundle them out for 223. It was India's only win, yet a historic one, as they lost the series 3-1.

#3 2018: England win by an innings and 95 runs

India lost the series 4-1 and one of their biggest losses was at Lord's. They were dismissed for a paltry 107 in the first innings and had to watch as England's lower order ran amok. Chris Woakes notched up an unbeaten 137, while Jonny Bairstow (93) and Sam Curran (40) chipped in with vital contributions.

The second innings was equally worse as India saw another batting collapse. This time they managed just 110 on the board as they fell to a humiliating innings and 95-run loss.

They will look to set that record straight at Lord's in 2021.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra