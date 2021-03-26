What is the highest number of sixes hit in a single ODI innings?

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow hit 17 sixes between themselves in the second ODI versus India in Pune.

In a sensational display of power-hitting, Stokes clobbered 10 sixes in his 52-ball 99. He was unlucky to miss out on a hundred, caught behind off a bouncer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. On the other hand, Bairstow struck seven sixes in his 124, which came off 112 balls.

But do you know what is the record for the most number of sixes hit in a single innings in one-dayers?

The record is held by England, who slammed a total of 25 sixes during the 2019 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Manchester.

England batted first and posted a mammoth 397 for 6 on the board. Captain Eoin Morgan led from the front with a terrific 148 from 71 balls. He hit 17 sixes in all, which itself is a record for most sixes in an ODI innings by a batsman.

Wow.



England end up on 397/6, hitting 25 sixes in the process – the most EVER scored by a team in an ODI.



Phenomenal hitting.#CWC19 | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/Ty9y7YI1Tu — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2019

Apart from Morgan, Moeen Ali slammed four sixes in his unbeaten 31 from 9 balls. Bairstow hit three maximums in his knock of 90 from 99 balls. Joe Root, who contributed 88, hit one six in his 82-ball innings.

In reply to England’s terrific total, Afghanistan made a spirited 247 for 8. Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 76 from 100 balls as the chasing side went down by 150 runs.

Ben Stokes’ sixes stun India

England’s No. 3 Stokes played a gem of an innings in the second ODI against India.

Even as the visitors were chasing a challenging 337, Stokes looked in no pressure at all. His 10 sixes were proof of his domination over the Indian bowlers. Having eased his way to 50 from 40, he went completely berserk.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was hammered for three consecutive sixes in the 33rd over of the innings. The first two were clubbed on the on-side while the third too was launched over the bowler's head as he looked clueless.

Three more sixes followed off the other left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya in the next over - the first over long-off, the second just over deep square leg where Kuldeep mistimed a jump, and the third over cow corner.

ENGLAND WIN BY 6⃣ WICKETS!



Livingstone (27no) & Malan (17no) finish the job for England after brilliant knocks from Bairstow (124) & Stokes (99) - 337 chased down with ease!



Series tied at 1⃣-1⃣ - decider on Sunday! #INDvENG 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📱 Blog 👇 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 26, 2021

Stokes looked set for a magnificent hundred but was caught behind, one short. He cleared the path for England’s victory though, as they won the game by six wickets. The three-match series is now level 1-1.