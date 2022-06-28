IND vs ENG 2022: 3 Indian players who can play at No. 3

India have some pressing concerns to sort out as they prepare to face a stern English challenge at Edgebaston, Birmingham on Friday (July 1). With skipper Rohit Sharma's availability in question until June 28, the opening combination and No. 3 will come into question ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test.

With Mayank Agarwal has been flown in as cover, India has a number of options to pair with Shubman Gill. Rahul Dravid can choose between Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, and KS Bharat as the other opening batters.

While the Karnataka batter is a specialist opener, Pujara has also played the role before, which makes him another option to open with Gill. We look at the options Team India have at their disposal.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara

This one's an absolute no-brainer. Cheteshwar Pujara has been India's mainstay at No.3 for years now. His recent County cricket exploits put him back in action against a side India will have to bring their A-game against.

That said, Pujara didn't have a great warm-up game against Leicester, scoring a duck and 22 in two innings. The management will still be tempted to go with the Saurashtra batter at No. 3 primarily due to his experience. His ability to hold the fort if there is a collapse makes him the preferred No. 3.

#2 Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari is another contender to take the slot as he played a role in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in March, making a fifty in three innings.

Vihari came in at No. 3 twice against Leicester and once at No. 4 in the second innings. However, he failed to come up with an impactful innings. Like Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the management could back Vihari to give him a few more runs in the position.

#3 KS Bharat

This might be a rather intriguing decision if the think tank decides to open with Pujara and Gill. KS Bharat has shown promise and potential to be India's No. 3. His knocks of 70 and 43 in the warm-up fixture are another reason why the Andhra gloveman at No. 3 might not be a bad idea.

Bharat's ability to accelerate and anchor based on the situation makes him the perfect interface between the openers and Virat Kohli.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far