3 takeaways from Day 2 of Birmingham Test between India and England

India completely dominated Day 2 of the fifth Test against England in Birmingham on Saturday (July 2), carrying on their good work from the opening day. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah led from the front for his team with both the bat and the ball.

He first smashed an unbeaten 31 in 16 balls and then claimed the first three wickets to fall in the England innings. At stumps, the hosts were in big trouble at 84 for 5 in response to India’s impressive first innings total of 416.

India resumed their innings at 338 for 7 and Ravindra Jadeja went on to complete a well-deserved Test hundred, the third of a career that is going from strength to strength.

Bumrah then launched a brazen assault on Stuart Broad, breaking the world record for most runs scored in an over, in Test cricket's long history. England were clearly caught off-guard by the Indian skipper’s belligerence.

India vs England 5th Test: 3 things to ponder upon from Day 2

With a rain-marred Day 2, which was controlled by India, coming to an end in Birmingham, let’s analyze three big talking points.

#1 Bumrah is enjoying being the leader

Jasprit Bumrah played a flamboyant cameo. Pic: Getty Images

If there were question marks over how Bumrah would handle the additional responsibility of leadership, the man himself provided the answer in emphatic style on Day 2. He first came out to bat with an ultra-aggressive mindset and stunned England with his approach.

The world record over in which Bumrah slammed Broad for 29 runs (overall, 35 runs came in the over) was not a case of all balls hitting the middle of the bat. Half of those runs, in fact, came off top edges and miscues.

Still, it was the conviction with which Bumrah went after Broad that stood out. And the couple of big hits that came off the meat of the bat were statements of intent.

Bumrah carried the confidence into his bowling as well, knocking out England’s top three even as rain played spoilsport frequently. It is way too early to arrive at a conclusion over the fast bowler’s captaincy potential.

However, the initial signs are highly encouraging. There definitely seems to be an extra spring in captain Bumrah’s stride.

#2 New England, old top-order woes

Zak Crawley’s poor run with the bat continues. Pic: Getty Images

A new-look England with a brand new philosophy under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum regime recently smashed the Kiwis 3-0 at home. They were clearly a different side to the one under Joe Root, who had his limitations as leader.

However, the unfinished business with regards to a fragile top-order persist in the team. During his probing spells on Saturday, Bumrah once again exposed England’s top-order woes.

Alex Lees was cleaned up by one that darted back in sharply and zipped through the opener’s defence. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope paid the price for their uncertainty outside the off stump.

To be fair to Pope, he is emerging into a reasonably reliable batter for England in the Test format. In the three-match series against New Zealand, he contributed 267 runs at a healthy average of 44.50. Yet, the inconsistency of Crawley and Lees will worry the hosts.

The former managed only 87 runs in six innings against New Zealand, averaging 14.50. Lees did better with 169 runs at an average of 28.17. However, an overall average of 23, while playing in his seventh Test, will not inspire a lot of confidence in the English camp.

#3 India’s lower-order batters no longer walking wickets

Even Mohammed Shami was batting well on Day 2

India recovered strongly from a poor start on Day 1 in Birmingham, courtesy a brilliant partnership between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. The left-handed duo added 222 for the sixth wicket as the visitors went from 98 for 5 to 338 for 7 at stumps.

However, the big worry for India heading into Day 2 in Birmingham would have been the performance of the tail.

Often in the past, India have conceded the advantage because of insipid shows by the lower-order, gifting their wickets away without putting up a fight. However, India’s current crop of lower-order batters seem to have learnt from their mistakes.

Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see them put up some resistance although Bumrah’s brazen assault came out of the blue.

It was impressive to see Mohammed Shami (16 off 31) hanging out with the well-set Jadeja. The duo took the Indian score from the overnight total of 338 to 371 before Shami perished to Broad. Bumrah went berserk to push India past 400.

The good news for India is the frequency with which the tail is wagging and to quite a significant extent at that. At Lord’s last year, Shami (56*) and Bumrah (34*) added an unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket in India’s second innings at Lord’s. The partnership went a long way in India clinching the Test.

Shardul Thakur scored half-centuries in both innings of The Oval Test when India were under pressure. His efforts also resulted in a famous Test win!

