5 records broken by England during their epic 378-run chase in IND vs ENG 2022 Test

England registered their fourth consecutive win in the ICC World Test Championship by chasing a massive 378-run target against India at Edgbaston. The duo of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root scored a hundred each to help the home side chase the big target with seven wickets in hand.

Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first at Edgbaston. Centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post a 416-run total on the board. In reply, Jonny Bairstow's ton helped his team score 284 runs in their first innings.

India added 245 runs to their first innings lead of 132 and set a 378-run target for the home team. The visitors had an extraordinary record in Tests while defending a target of more than 350, but some brilliant batting from the home denied India a win.

The home team broke several records during their epic run-chase at Edgbaston. Here's a list of five of them.

#1 Highest successful run-chase in Test matches against India

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the architects of the home team's win in Birmingham

As mentioned ahead, India had an extraordinary record in Test cricket while defending a target of 350 or more in the fourth innings. England became the first team to chase a 350+ score against India in Tests, setting a new record for the highest successful run-chase against the Indians.

Australia previously held this record, having chased a 339-run target back in a Test match played in 1977.

#2 Joe Root set a new record during the second innings

Joe Root scored the winning run for England at Edgbaston

Joe Root played an excellent innings of 142 runs to help his team win by seven wickets. Root's innings comprised 19 fours and a six. It was his ninth Test ton against India.

With this innings, Root has overtaken Garry Sobers, Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith on the list of batters with the most Test hundreds against India. All of the aforementioned names scored eight tons each.

#3 Highest successful run-chase by England

Jonny Bairstow scored two centuries for the home team in this Test match

The new aggressive approach has helped England chase 250+ targets in Test cricket in recent matches, but in the game against India, they pulled off their biggest chase in Test cricket history.

Their previous highest was 358 against Australia, which was achieved during the 2019 Ashes series.

#4 England became the first team to chase 250 or more in four consecutive Tests

- Highest chase by any team against India

- Second-highest chase on English soil

- Eighth-highest chase in Tests

- First time a team has chased 250+ in four consecutive Tests



As mentioned ahead, the new mindset has helped England pull off incredible run-chases in Test cricket this summer. They chased 250+ targets in all three Tests against New Zealand.

With a successful run-chase against India, the English outfit has become the first one to chase 250+ targets in four consecutive Test matches.

#5 Highest partnership for third wicket or lower in a run-chase

269* - J Bairstow & J Root🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v IND, 2022 (so far)

251 - C Serjeant & G Wood v WI, 1978

242 - S Masood & Y Khan v SL, 2015

238 - A Gilchrist & J Langer v PAK, 1999

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root added 269 runs for the fourth wicket in the successful run-chase against India. They united forces in the middle when the score was 109/3 and remained unbeaten until the end.

They set a new record for the highest partnership for third wicket or lower in a chase in Test cricket history.

