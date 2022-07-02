IND vs ENG 2022: Playing XI of cricketers who played in 4th Test of the series but are not playing in 5th Test

The India vs England Test series resumed on July 1 with the rescheduled fifth match at Edgbaston. Both India and England have a different lineup for this game compared to their playing XIs for the fourth match of the series.

Notably, Virat Kohli and Joe Root were the skippers of the two teams when they met last year, but Ben Stokes and Jasprit Bumrah are the captains this year. As many as 11 players from the Indian and English playing XIs of the fourth Test are missing in the ongoing match.

In this listicle, we will form a playing XI of the cricketers who played in the fourth match of the series but are not a part of the team in the fifth game.

Batters - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Dawid Malan and Ajinkya Rahane

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played an integral role in India's success against England (Image Source: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were India's openers at The Oval last year. They got out cheaply in the first innings, but added 83 runs for the first wicket in the second innings. While Rahul fell seven runs short of his half-century, Sharma registered a match-winning century to win the Man of the Match award.

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed opened the innings for England. Like the Indian pair, they had a forgettable first innings but performed better in the second innings. While Rahul and Rohit are unavailable to play at Edgbaston for the fifth match, Burns and Hameed have been dropped.

Ajinkya Rahane missed the England tour this year due to injury issues. He scored 14 runs in the previous match between the two teams, while Dawid Malan has been dropped. Malan scored 36 runs in two innings of that game.

All Rounders - Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes

Moeen Ali scored 35 runs and took two wickets for England at The Oval last year. Ali announced his retirement from the longest format of the game soon after the fourth match against India. The all-rounder has now changed his mind and is available to play again.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes scored 68 runs and took seven wickets in the fourth Test against India last year. He is unavailable for the ongoing match due to injury.

Bowlers - Craig Overton, Umesh Yadav and Ollie Robinson

Umesh Yadav is a part of the current Indian Test squad for the fifth match against England, but the team management did not pick him in the playing XI. Fans should note that Yadav bagged six wickets in the previous Test against England.

Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson took a total of seven wickets in two innings. Both English fast bowlers are currently injured.

In their absence, Matty Potts has received an opportunity to play against India. The rising star dismissed former Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Edgbaston on Friday.

