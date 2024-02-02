IND vs ENG 2024: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag pitch history and Test records

The second Test of the India vs England series will begin today at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. England have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, thanks to their 28-run victory in Hyderabad last week.

India will aim to bounce back in Vizag, but they will be without the services of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, who have been ruled out due to injuries. England have also suffered an injury blow as left-arm spinner Jack Leach will be unavailable for the second Test.

Before the Vizag Test match begins, here's a look at the Test records and pitch history of this venue.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag Test records

Vizag has hosted only two Test matches so far. India emerged victorious in both games. The first Test was against England in 2016, while the second game happened against South Africa in 2019.

Mayank Agarwal smacked a double ton in the last Test at this venue, but he isn't a part of the current Test squad. Here are some other important stats fans should know from previous Tests hosted by Vizag:

Test Matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 0

Highest team total: 502/7 dec - India vs. South Africa, 2019

Lowest team total: 158 - England vs. India, 2016

Average Run Rate: 3.18

Highest individual score: 215 - Mayank Agarwal (IND) vs. South Africa, 2019

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/145 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs. South Africa, 2019

Best bowling figures (match): 8/119 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs. England, 2016

Average first innings score: 479

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag pitch report

The pitch report for the Vizag Test match between India and England will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Generally, the deck at this venue has been great for batting. Even spinners have done well on this surface.

England have stacked up their team with spin bowlers. Home team India is also expected to play with four spin options.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag last Test

India crushed South Africa by 203 runs in the last Test match hosted by Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The home team did not get bowled out even once in two innings. Mayank Agarwal's double hundred in the first innings and Rohit Sharma's twin centuries in two innings set up India's grand win.

31 wickets fell in the Test match, with spinners accounting for 22 of them. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: India 502/7 dec (Mayank Agarwal 215, Keshav Maharaj 3/189) & 323/4 dec (Rohit Sharma 127, Keshav Maharaj 2/129) beat South Africa 431 (Dean Elgar 160, Ravichandran Ashwin 7/145) & 191 (Dane Piedt 56, Mohammed Shami 5/35) by 203 runs.

