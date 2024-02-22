IND vs ENG 2024: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi pitch history and Test records

India will play the fourth Test of their series against England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, starting on Friday in Ranchi. The Indian side suffered a defeat in the opening Test in Hyderabad but bounced back in style by recording victories in Vizag and Rajkot.

Fans should note that India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah in Ranchi. Thus, captain Rohit Sharma and the team management may prepare a spin-friendly surface for the fourth Test.

Before the fourth match of the India vs England Test series begins, here's a look at the Test records and pitch history of the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Test records

Ranchi has hosted only two Tests before. The last match at this venue happened in 2019, when India crushed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs. Generally, the deck in Ranchi helps the batters. Back in 2017, India scored 603 runs in an innings against Australia.

Here's a list of some other vital stats that fans should know from previous Test matches hosted by the JSCA International Stadium Complex:

Test matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 1

Highest team total: 603/9 dec - India vs. Australia, 2017

Lowest team total: 133 - South Africa vs. India, 2019

Average run rate: 3.07

Highest individual score: 212 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. South Africa, 2019

Best bowling figures (innings): 5/124 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs. Australia, 2017

Best bowling figures (match): 9/178 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs. Australia, 2017

Average first innings score: 479

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi pitch report

The pitch report for the fourth Test of the India vs England series will be broadcast live just a few minutes before Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes walk out for the toss.

The wicket in Ranchi generally helps the batters and the spin bowlers. Fans should expect the batters to dominate the first half of the game but the spinners should rule the roost in the second half.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi last Test

India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the last Test hosted by Ranchi. The match happened back in October 2019. Rohit Sharma's double ton guided the home team to a 497-run total in the first innings. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 162 and 133 in their two innings.

Twenty-nine wickets fell in the three innings of that Test, with spinners accounting for 13 of them. Batters recorded one double hundred, one century and two half-centuries in the three innings. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: India 497/9 dec. (Rohit Sharma 212, George Linde 4/133) beat South Africa 162 (Zubayz Hamza 62, Umesh Yadav 3/40) & 133 (Theunis de Bruyn 30, Mohammed Shami 3/10) by an innings and 202 runs.

