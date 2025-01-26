IND vs ENG 2025, 2nd T20I: India Player Ratings as Tilak Varma clutches tense win for Men in Blue

Team India held their nerve under pressure as they beat England by two wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. With the win, the Men in Blue took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After Suryakumar Yadav won the toss, he was always going to bowl. But what seemed like it would be a comfortable chase soon became tricky as the hosts lost a number of wickets in quick succession. Eventually, a clutch knock from Tilak Varma took India over the line in the final over.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second T20I against England.

IND vs ENG 2025, 2nd T20I: India struggle to get over the line at Chepauk

Abhishek Sharma: 6/10

Abhishek bowled an over that fetched a wicket. While he got a few boundaries off Jofra Archer in the first over, Mark Wood's pace and swing made him look completely amateur as he slogged across the line. That's the variance the opener's approach brings.

Sanju Samson: 4/10

Samson, who was troubled by Archer's pace in Kolkata, was harried by the pacer once again. He found a fielder in the deep while trying to pull the Englishman.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4.5/10

Suryakumar tried to be positive right from the first ball and got a few boundaries away, but an innocuous delivery from Brydon Carse saw him chop on. The Indian skipper hasn't been at his consistent best with the bat in a while now.

Tilak Varma: 8.5/10

It wasn't Tilak's most fluent knock as he was helped by a number of edges behind the stumps. However, his game awareness and mentality shone under pressure as he got India over the line almost single-handedly. The southpaw's range on both sides of the wicket was on full display.

Hardik Pandya: 5/10

Hardik endured a quiet outing. He bowled two overs that fetched a wicket at the death before being caught behind cheaply, a dismissal that left India in a bit of trouble.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar delivered a fairly threatening spell, although his wickets were rather fortuitous. The all-rounder came in to bat with India in a tricky situation and didn't play according to its demands, finding a fielder in the deep off Liam Livingstone and putting all the pressure on Tilak to get the job done.

Dhruv Jurel: 3/10

Playing instead of the injured Rinku Singh, Jurel was another Indian batter who found a fielder in the deep off a pull. His game against hard lengths needs some work.

Washington Sundar: 7.5/10

Sundar did his bit, dismissing Ben Duckett inside the powerplay in the only over he bowled. He started slowly with the bat, but struck a series of boundaries off Mark Wood to get his innings back on track and take his team closer to victory. The left-hander was castled by Carse in slightly strange fashion.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 7/10

Chakaravarthy copped a bit of stick from Carse in his final over, but he was threatening once again. The spinner rattled the stumps twice and asked questions of the English batters.

Ravi Bishnoi: 6.5/10

Bishnoi went wicketless for the second successive game, without much help from the deck. With the bat, however, he made an important contribution. Striking two boundaries, he helped Tilak get the side home.

Arshdeep Singh: 6/10

Arshdeep once again dismissed Phil Salt to set the tone for the first innings. However, he conceded 40 runs in his four-over spell, with Jos Buttler taking a liking to him in his second over of the powerplay.

