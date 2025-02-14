IND vs ENG 2025, 3rd ODI: India Player Ratings as Shubman Gill & bowlers help Men in Blue hammer hapless England

India put the exclamation point on their ODI series against England as they hammered the visitors by 142 runs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. With the win, the Men in Blue sealed an utterly comprehensive 3-0 whitewash over the visitors.

For the first time in the series, India batted first. The top-order batters, led by Shubman Gill and excluding captain Rohit Sharma, delivered to take the side to an imposing 356. England surrendered meekly in the chase, which didn't see much dew, to collapse for just 214 inside 35 overs.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third ODI against England.

IND vs ENG 2025, 3rd ODI: Gill leads the way before all 6 bowlers chip in

Rohit Sharma: 3/10

India's star from the second ODI couldn't continue in the same vein and ended the series with two failures to his name. It was an admittedly good delivery from Mark Wood.

Shubman Gill: 9.5/10

Gill's purple patch in ODI cricket shows no signs of leaving. The opening batter notched up an assured century, during the course of which he was never in any trouble. He was dismissed rather strangely, but not before he had peppered the boundary on both sides.

Shreyas Iyer: 9/10

Shreyas turned in another excellent knock, striking eight fours and two sixes. The middle-order batter was strangled down the leg-side short of a century, but he did himself no harm in the ODI series against England.

Virat Kohli: 7/10

Kohli wasn't anywhere close to his fluent best, and it was only some poor England bowling that aided him. Nevertheless, he chalked up an important half-century that will give him and the team some confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy. The superstar was once again dismissed by Adil Rashid, though.

Hardik Pandya: 6.5/10

Hardik helped himself to a couple of sixes before being beaten all ends up by Rashid. He went for a few runs but completed the final rites with two lower-order wickets.

Axar Patel: 8/10

Axar struck two fours and was by far India's most economical bowler on the night. He also picked up two wickets with some smart release variations.

Washington Sundar: 4/10

Replacing Ravindra Jadeja, Sundar struggled to showcase his power game and was also India's most expensive bowler in the contest. His wicket of Liam Livingstone was a smart bit of anticipation, but the rest wasn't all too noteworthy.

KL Rahul: 7/10

Rahul, batting at No. 5 this time, played a breezy cameo that yielded some much-needed runs before being dismissed at the death. He shelled a tough chance behind the stumps but was otherwise tidy.

Harshit Rana: 6.5/10

Rana's new-ball spell was once again nothing to write home about, but he came back well to pick up two important wickets. His style of bowling currently seems to be suited to a middle-overs enforcer role. He struck a couple of good blows lower down the order.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6.5/10

Kuldeep isn't at his best yet, but he seems to be slowly getting there. He bowled eight decent overs for 38 runs and the important wicket of Tom Banton.

Arshdeep Singh: 6.5/10

Arshdeep's slower balls produced two wickets in the powerplay, but his control wasn't at the levels expected of him. He still isn't a complete ODI bowler, and India will need to be wary heading into the Champions Trophy.

