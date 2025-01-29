IND vs ENG 2025, 3rd T20I: India Player Ratings as Varun 5-fer ends in concerning defeat

Team India went down by 26 runs to England in the third T20I at Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. With the defeat, the Men in Blue failed to seal the five-match series, which is now 2-1 in their favor.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl once again, and his bowlers did a decent job to restrict England to under 175 on a friendly batting surface. However, the hosts did not give a good account of themselves in the chase and fell well short.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third T20I against England.

IND vs ENG 2025, 3rd T20I: Batters fail to deliver in Rajkot

Abhishek Sharma: 6/10

Abhishek got off to a good start once again but perished while trying to take more boundaries off an over that had already been productive by then. The left-hander is a terrific batter but is still finding the right balance. He bowled a good over.

Sanju Samson: 2/10

For the third game running, Samson was bounced out by Jofra Archer. The opening batter really needs to find a way to counter the terrific English quick. He missed a tough chance behind the stumps.

Suryakumar Yadav: 5/10

Suryakumar got off to another start, and it seemed like he would be back among the runs at one of his favorite venues. However, Mark Wood forced a mistake off one of his go-to shots, leaving India in some strife. The skipper's recent form has been concerning.

Tilak Varma: 6/10

Tilak, too, got off to a start. But a delicious delivery from Adil Rashid saw him dismissed for the first time in five T20I innings. The southpaw could've done more to keep the ball out, as good as it was.

Hardik Pandya: 7/10

Hardik bowled his full quota of overs and returned two wickets, although his second over proved expensive once again. With the bat, he showed barely any intent and had too much on his plate before being caught in the deep when the match was nearly gone.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar bowled a tidy three-over spell that fetched the important wicket of Ben Duckett. He seemed to struggle for timing with the bat before finding a fielder in the circle off Archer.

Washington Sundar: 1/10

Sundar bowled just one over that went for 15 runs. Promoted in the batting order, he labored to six off 15 balls, a knock that effectively sealed the defeat for India. The hosts need to evaluate his place in the side.

Dhruv Jurel: 5/10

Jurel was excellent on the field and took a couple of catches. With the bat, he was unfortunately held back until No. 8, and by the time he came to the crease, he was confronted with a daunting task.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 9.5/10

Chakaravarthy was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again, with his variations proving impossible to read for the English batters. The spinner helped himself to another five-fer, although this too ended in a losing cause. He's turning out to be a real asset for the team.

Ravi Bishnoi: 2/10

Bishnoi didn't get his radar right at any point during his spell, and England capitalized by hammering him for 46 runs. While he did pick up the wicket of Harry Brook, it was a poor performance by the leg-spinner, who was also rather lazy on the field.

Mohammed Shami: 5/10

Making his international comeback after a long hiatus, Shami got the ball to swing but didn't seem anywhere close to his ideal rhythm. He bowled three wicketless overs that lacked pace and threat.

