IND vs ENG 2025, 4th T20I: India Player Ratings as Dube, Hardik & bowlers lead Men in Blue to series-clinching win

Team India were tested at times, but they managed to come out on top in the fourth T20I against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The Men in Blue clinched the encounter by 15 runs, thereby winning the series as well.

Jos Buttler won the toss for the first time in the series and opted to bowl first, with his bowlers feasting on the opposition top order in the powerplay. The hosts' middle-order batters staged a late comeback, following which Suryakumar Yadav's bowlers applied the choke through the middle overs.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fourth T20I against England.

IND vs ENG 2025, 4th T20I: Dube, Hardik fifties lead Men in Blue; Rana, Bishnoi take 3

Abhishek Sharma: 7/10

Abhishek got India off to a flying start but fell to Adil Rashid once again as he picked out a fielder in the deep. He's been toeing the line between aggression and silliness, and this may have been closer to the latter given the situation India were in.

Sanju Samson: 1/10

Samson was troubled by the short ball once again. He too found deep square leg to perfection, not for the first or even the second time in the series. The opening batter hasn't had a good outing against England so far and dropped a tough chance as well.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar came to the crease with Saqib Mahmood having picked up two wickets in the over and needed to give himself time to get set. However, he chipped one straight to a catching mid-on that had been smartly placed by Buttler. The Indian skipper's recent form has been concerning, although his captaincy has been on point.

Tilak Varma: 2/10

Tilak charged down the track rather aimlessly off his first ball and edged one down to third man. There was no need for him to be that aggressive.

Hardik Pandya: 8.5/10

Hardik revived the Indian innings before accelerating close to the death, striking four fours and as many sixes. Some of the shots he played were stunning to watch. The all-rounder sent down just one over.

Axar Patel: 6.5/10

Coming in to bat at No. 8, Axar faced just four balls. He should've been used higher up the order, with India collapsing in the powerplay. The left-arm spinner bowled three overs that went for 26 runs and fetched Phil Salt's wicket.

Rinku Singh: 7/10

Rinku was handed a promotion, and he tried to be proactive. Although his strike rotation wasn't at its best, the left-hander attempted to throw the England bowlers off their lengths by dancing down. One of those instances saw him find a fielder in the deep at a time when India needed him to bat through. He was safe in the deep, as always.

Shivam Dube: 9/10

Coming into the team, Dube played an important knock that changed the complexion of the first innings. The southpaw picked his bowlers to attack and capitalized on anything in his arc. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his valiant effort.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 8/10

Chakaravarthy had a relatively quiet outing until his final over, where his two-wicket burst turned the tide of the chase. He's found a way to provide breakthroughs across match situations and conditions.

Ravi Bishnoi: 8.5/10

Bishnoi had his first memorable outing of the series as his accuracy improved in Pune. He picked up three wickets, including the hugely important ones of Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett.

Arshdeep Singh: 5/10

Arshdeep had a rather indifferent outing. Barring his final over, in which he did his job smartly, he didn't offer much wicket-taking threat and conceded an important six to Adil Rashid at the death.

Harshit Rana: 8/10

Coming in as a concussion sub, Rana did superbly on debut to help India's thin pace attack. He picked up three wickets, using his bounce and off-cutters to great effect. The fast bowler needs to be an integral part of T20I squads going forward.

