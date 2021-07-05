In Pictures: Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja enjoy coffee break in London

Indian cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja have shared pictures of themselves enjoying break time with a beverage while in London.

While Karthik is on commentary duty in England, all-rounder Jadeja is part of the Indian Test squad, which is in the UK for a long tour.

On Monday, Karthik and Jadeja took to their respective Instagram handles to upload images of themselves having a relaxing time. Sharing two images while looking in a jovial mood, Karthik wrote:

“Better latte than never… #Coffee #LondonLife #CoffeeLover #MondayMood.”

Jadeja, on the other hand, captioned his pictures:

“Have a nice day”

He also included a hot beverage emoji at the end of the caption.

The Indian team is currently on a break from the bio-bubble ahead of the five-match Test series against England. They went down to New Zealand by eight wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

The selection of Jadeja for the WTC final came under the scanner, as he was chosen as the second spinner in the Indian XI on a pitch that was offering a lot of swing movement.

Many cricket experts opined that India got it wrong by playing Jadeja instead of going for an extra pacer. The Saurashtra cricketer managed only one wicket in the Test and scored just 31 runs across two innings.

Dinesh Karthik recently apologized for sexist comment during commentary

Dinesh Karthik, who was doing commentary during the England-Sri Lanka limited-overs series, on Sunday, apologized for a sexist comment he made on air during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka.

Karthik compared cricket bats with the ‘neighbor's wife’, an analogy that did not go down well with fans. The wicketkeeper-batter had commented:

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better."

Following the heavy backlash on social media, Karthik apologized during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka.

"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say. I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again. I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that."

Karthik was also part of the English commentary team for the WTC final and impressed fans with his wit and refreshing analysis.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar